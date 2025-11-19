Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, lauded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) for wanting to create their own Super Bowl halftime show to counter the NFL's planned entertainment for next year's championship game.

Hunt went on Fox New's The Will Cain Show and praised Erika Kirk and the rest of TPUSA's alternative halftime show idea. She said she is 'most definitely' looking forward to watch what the conservative nonprofit comes up with.

'A Halftime Show for America'

Hunt took aim at the NFL's choice of having Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to perform for the halftime show of Super Bowl LX in February while commending Kirk's work of 'leading young women.'

'I really respect Erika for all that she's done, especially with creating a halftime show for America. You know, children are young, they're impressionable. Young women, young men and everyone, they just need someone to look up to,' Hunt said.

She also said that America's sport of football is built around family, and TPUSA's halftime show reflects that belief.

'I think she's done an incredible job leading Turning Point, leading young women and really leading an alternative for young Americans. Football's becoming the world sport, but, at its heart, its America's sport built around family,' she continued.

'Football is the Attraction'

Moreover, she also recounted the vision her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, had for the Super Bowl by saying it was intended to be enjoyed by 'families of all ages' with the game itself being the main attraction.

'When my grandfather named the Super Bowl, he intended it to be something children and families of all ages could come together and watch and really believed that the game should come first, that football is the attraction and that it didn't need to compromise its character or rely on cheap appeal to draw an audience, especially when that approach can alienate so much of the fan base,' she said.

She went on to say that she trusts TPUSA to select a performer that 'reflects' the NFL's 'values' of honoring women, the military and the country, as well as celebrating communities.

Who She Wants to Perform at the Halftime Show

Hunt shared that she would like to see country singer Jason Aldean or former country singer-turned-pop-artist Taylor Swift take the stage for the halftime show.

The last time a country singer headlined the halftime show was in 2003, when Shania Twain performed with No Doubt and Sting at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

The NFL has upheld their decision of booking Bad Bunny as the headliner for the upcoming game.

Historic Headliner

Bad Bunny is the first Latin American artist to perform during the big game's intermission. In his Saturday Night Live monologue as guest host for the show's season 51 premiere on 4 October, he addressed the criticism he got for his upcoming performance.

'I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,' he said before switching to his native tongue to speak to his fellow Latinos and Latinas.

'Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it,' he said in Spanish.