Jack Osbourne's discreet wedding to partner Aree Gearhart, now Mrs Osbourne, has drawn renewed attention after the reality star opened up about the intimate ceremony and the profound role his wife has played in supporting his family. This comes as he continues to navigate the emotional aftermath of losing his father, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, who died in earlier this year from cardiac arrest.

A Low-Key Wedding Away From Spotlight

In an interview on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Jack described how he and Aree discreetly tied the knot in September 2023 at the San Ysidro Ranch in California, with just a small group of guests present.

He mentioned that the celebration was intentionally small, with only about 25 people, including his mother Sharon Osbourne, who was actively involved in the planning.

In a simple Instagram post back then, he wrote: 'Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I've ever met. All in.'

Who Is Aree? The Quiet Force in Jack's Life

Aree Osbourne has become more than just a partner to Jack. She is a stabilising, healing presence in the Osbourne family.

Professionally, she has worked in editorial roles and design, including as an editor at Issue magazine before becoming an interior designer. Their relationship dates back to 2019, and in 2022 they welcomed their daughter, Maple.

Jack has referred to Aree as a 'bonus mum' to his three daughters from his previous marriage, praising her maternal warmth and the supportive environment she fosters for their blended family. Their marriage has provided stability and reassurance amid a challenging period, especially as Jack continues to process the loss of his father.

Her presence is often described as healing or as a person who not only stands by Jack but also provides his daughters with a foundation of stability.

Jack Breaks Down Over Father's Death

I'm a Celebrity is also known for capturing raw and vulnerable moments of well-known people. This time, it was Jack who openly grappled with grief over the death of his father Ozzy, who passed away on 22 July 2025.

During a conversation around the campfire, he admitted: 'It was definitely a shock ... We knew he was sick for a while ... We didn't think it would be that quick.' He said Ozzy's final concert titled Back to the Beginning served like 'the ultimate mic drop' of his career. 'He did a massive big gig and was like, alright, I'm done,' Jack shared.

Later, in the show's Confessional Bush Telegraph segment, Jack reflected that he was still navigating it all since it has been only four months so it was still pretty fresh.

In a more intimate tribute, Jack took to Instagram to share a heartfelt montage two weeks after his father's passing. He mentioned about having '14,501 days' with Ozzy, which is a blessing, he said, and quoted Hunter S. Thompson to capture his father's bold, vibrant existence.

Balancing Happiness and Grief

Jack now finds himself moving between moments of quiet happiness and profound loss. His understated wedding to Aree reflects his desire for intimacy in a life shaped by fame. Yet, her role goes beyond being a spouse as she is an anchor within the family and embodies a healing presence.

As Jack continues to speak openly about his father's death, his reflections underline a simple truth that behind the headlines, the Osbournes are a family navigating love and grief at the same time.