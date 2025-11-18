Netflix's hit new reality TV competition, Physical Asia, just completed its first season. The TV show featured some of the strongest athletes from different parts of Asia. Each team competed for a chance at bringing home over $600,000.

In the last three episodes of Physical: Asia, fans saw their favourite teams being removed one by one. Australia, Japan, Mongolia, and South Korea all made it to the final four. Subsequently, Australia and then Japan were eliminated from the competition.

Mongolia and South Korea went head-to-head in the final episode. But it was the latter that ultimately won it all.

Following South Korea's win, several fans took to social media to criticise Netflix and the production team behind Physical: Asia. Some of them are convinced that the reality TV show is rigged and was designed to ensure that the host country would win in Season 1.

'Physical: Asia' Season 1 Result Causes Uproar On Social Media

Others called the show a scam for making viewers look dumb. Some also said that they expected South Korea to win because this just makes sense.

'What even in the name of scam was #PhysicalAsia. They really want us to believe that a show produced by Koreans, held in Korea, and won by Korea is totally legitimate. Also, the tactics used to get Australia out. What a joke! They really think we are s*****!' one fan wrote.

'They really went the K-Pop route. Just rigged. LMAO. You actually expect me to believe Korea was the best team out of all of them?' another fan wrote.

'Rigged as f****! Y'all should stick to Physical:100 if y'all aren't gonna be true or have no favoritism to your country. Cowards! Why you gotta eliminate Aus and JP for Korea to win?' a third person wrote.

On the other hand, some supporters of the South Korean team couldn't help but congratulate them for their big win.

'Korea working so hard and literally crying at winning and y'all saying it's rigged just because they had more experience with these games,' a fan wrote.

Another supporter of the South Korean team called them inside for being such powerhouses in the competition.

Will 'Physical: Asia' Return for Season 2?

As of writing, it is still unclear whether or not Physical: Asia will return for Season 2. But the spinoff comes from the original reality TV competition Physical:100.

Physical:100 featured 100 of the best and strongest people in South Korea. The goal of the show is to find out who has the best body in the country. The winner in the first two seasons received a hefty sum of money.

It is important to note that two members of the South Korean team in Physical: Asia already competed in the second season of Physical:100.

Dong Hyun Kim was a frontrunner to win the entire show, but he was eliminated following one of the group competitions.

Amotti, on the other hand, actually won Physical:100 Season 2. And he was invited back to compete in Physical: Asia Season 1.

Other members of the South Korean team include Yun Sung-bin, Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, and Choi Seung-yeon.