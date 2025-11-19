Gina Lima did not die from external injuries, confirmed the first medico legal findings in the death of the adult model and content creator, shifting public attention to internal complications that point to chest tightness and cardio respiratory distress as the likely cause. As authorities investigate the separate death of her former partner, Ivan Cezar Ronquillo, the case has grown more complex and emotional, with both families appealing for privacy while rumours continue online.

Early Findings Point to Internal Complications

The autopsy released on Wednesday provided the clearest picture yet of what happened to Gina before she was rushed to the Quezon City General Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The report listed heart congestion and congested, edematous lungs – conditions that align with cardio respiratory distress. Although bruises were present on her thighs, investigators clarified that these were non-fatal and did not cause her death.

Experts note that bruising can develop for reasons unrelated to physical harm. Circulatory problems, stress, heavy workloads and fatigue can all produce marks that appear concerning but are medically benign. Gina, who had been juggling modelling work and online content production, may have experienced physiological strain in the days leading up to her death.

The findings detail early marbling and post-mortem lividity mostly at the back, as well as clear signs of internal congestion. These observations strengthened the view that she suffered a sudden medical event rather than trauma from an external source. Toxicology and histopathology examinations are ongoing to determine whether underlying conditions or substances may have contributed to the collapse.

Investigators Trace Gina's Final Hours

The Quezon City Police District confirmed that Gina's ex boyfriend, Ivan Ronquillo, was the one who brought her to the hospital on the night she was found unconscious. He told police that he discovered her unresponsive in his condominium unit. Early checks by the Scene of the Crime Operation team found no signs of a struggle inside the residence, adding weight to the medico legal findings.

Police later stated that Gina's siblings had not reported any threats, mistreatment or unusual behaviour before the incident. Both her family and Ronquillo's father visited the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit but declined to speak to the media. Officers say that online speculation has become difficult to manage and that they are verifying all claims while urging the public to wait for official updates.

The initial report filed at the hospital listed cardio respiratory distress as the cause of death, which aligns with the later autopsy. While some questioned the bruises, investigators reiterated that these were not fatal and did not match patterns of assault.

Ex Partner's Death Adds New Questions

A separate tragedy unfolded only days later when Ronquillo was found lifeless in the same condominium unit. According to police, he was rushed to the Quezon City General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Authorities said he died by apparent suicide.

Hours before his death, Ronquillo posted emotional photos and videos on social media remembering Gina. One post showed old clips of the two together while another featured him crying beside a woman believed to be her. He also uploaded images of his past injuries, claiming that another man had caused them, although police have not linked these posts to Gina's death.

His final updates suggested deep grief and remorse, which investigators are now considering as they piece together the timeline of both cases. Officers emphasise that the two deaths remain under active review and that no evidence of foul play has been confirmed.

Families Wait

With toxicology and laboratory examinations still under way, both families are waiting for the full medico legal report that will confirm the precise cause of Gina's death. While early findings show that chest tightness and internal congestion likely led to cardio respiratory distress, investigators have not ruled out contributing factors until every result is completed.

Police continue to address online speculation and ask the public to rely on verified information. For now, the autopsy has provided a clear answer to the biggest question surrounding Gina's passing: she did not die from bruises or external harm. The evidence points instead to a sudden internal medical crisis, one that left two families grieving and a community searching for understanding.