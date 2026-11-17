David Beckham's carefully cultivated luxury image has been caught up in an explosive legal battle after his £20 fragrances allegedly turned up in Poundland and a petrol station bargain bin. His business reacted with 'shock and dismay', while its lawyers delivered a stinging accusation against long-standing fragrance partner Coty: 'Desperation and greed.'

DB Ventures Ltd, the company behind much of Beckham's commercial empire, is seeking $41 million (£32 million) in compensation and damages. Its lawsuit accuses Coty Germany GmbH of breaching their licensing agreement by allowing Beckham-branded products to enter distribution channels that had not been approved.

'Desperation and Greed' Over Poundland Discovery

Court documents say DB Ventures discovered the fragrances at Poundland and in a 'bargain bin inside a gas station' at an unspecified location.

Its lawyers said DB Ventures carefully selects licensing partners to protect the lifestyle and luxury image Beckham has built over decades. The alleged discount sales, they argued, risked weakening that image by placing the products alongside heavily discounted goods.

🚨 David Beckham's company is taking perfume giant Coty to court, seeking $41 MILLION in damages. 💰



The allegation? Coty allegedly allowed his fragrances to end up in petrol stations and discount retailer Poundland, potentially damaging the premium image Beckham has spent years… — GonnersBlood (@GonnersBlood) November 16, 2026

Coty has produced more than 30 fragrances bearing Beckham's name since the relationship began in 2005. The collection includes Instinct, Classic and Intimately Beckham, with bottles selling for around £20 in the UK.

$24M in Alleged Unapproved Sales, $6M in Royalties

The financial claims add another explosive layer. DB Ventures alleges that at least $24 million (£18 million) worth of Beckham products passed through distribution channels it had not approved.

It separately accuses Coty of under-reporting net sales by $123 million (£93 million), allegedly costing DB Ventures approximately $6 million (£4.5 million) in unpaid royalties. It also alleges breaches involving marketing activity and advertising expenditure.

Those figures form part of the wider $41 million (£32 million) compensation and damages claim. They are allegations in an ongoing legal dispute, rather than amounts established by a court.

Beyond the courtroom battle, the dispute exposes the delicate balance between celebrity branding and the commercial decisions made by licensing partners. Beckham has spent years building a business empire that extends far beyond football, turning his name into a valuable asset across fashion, sport and entertainment.

With a new fragrance partnership waiting in the wings, the outcome could have lasting implications for how his brand is managed and protected long after the final whistle of his playing career.

Coty Fights Back as Interparfums Deal Looms

Coty denies ever selling Beckham fragrances in Poundland and has asked the New York court to dismiss the lawsuit. It argues that the licensing agreement gave it discretion over distribution, with DB Ventures' approval required only for particular retail channels.

Coty also claims the lawsuit is an attempt to manufacture grounds for ending its agreement early and transferring the fragrance business to rival Interparfums.

That looming change adds another twist. Interparfums announced a 20-year exclusive worldwide fragrance agreement with Beckham on 28 January 2026. It is scheduled to assume global responsibility for the range on 1 April 2028, although an earlier end to the Coty arrangement could bring that transition forward.

Since retiring from football in 2013, Beckham has built a commercial empire spanning fashion, sport and entertainment. The lawsuit puts millions of dollars and his fragrance brand under scrutiny.

At its heart, the battle is about more than where a £20 bottle ends up on a shop shelf. It is a fight over who controls the distribution of a celebrity name, how far a licensing partner can exercise that control, and who pays if the relationship breaks down.