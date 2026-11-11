Johnny Depp's return to Hollywood in Ebenezer has reignited anger over his treatment of former wife Amber Heard, with netizens questioning how an actor whose former wife's account of abuse was largely accepted in a British civil court can regain his leading-man status. The controversy follows the film's London premiere on 9 November.

As the industry prepares to welcome Depp back to major studio productions, critics are revisiting the violence detailed during his legal battles. Their frustration centres on the contrast between Depp's renewed opportunities and the public humiliation Heard experienced after speaking about alleged abuse.

'It's F*cking Disgusting': Netizens Question Hollywood's Double Standards

Reacting to coverage of Ebenezer, one netizen wrote, 'it's f*cking disgusting how men can get away with rape and domestic violence'. The comment reflected anger about perceived impunity for powerful men, although it was not evidence of a separate criminal finding against Depp.

it's fucking disgusting how men can get away with rape and domestic violence https://t.co/84MAW3rZKX — cherry bomb ⚢ (@maclainefilms) November 10, 2026

Another commenter accused Depp of destroying Heard's credibility through litigation and public attacks, arguing that her career suffered after she spoke about abuse. A third declared, 'I don't know how "audiences" will feel. But I know I have zero interest in seeing a film that features a violent abuser.'

I don’t know how “audiences” will feel. But I know I have zero interest in seeing a film that features a violent abuser. https://t.co/cg6yHEa4t6 — Lisa Bee (she/her) (@leebee4life) November 10, 2026

The UK Court Found Depp Assaulted Amber Heard

In November 2020, Depp lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun after the newspaper described him as a 'wife-beater'. High Court judge Andrew Nicol found that 12 of 14 alleged incidents of physical assault against Heard had been proved to the civil standard.

The findings included violent incidents during the couple's relationship, including assaults in Australia. Depp denied abusing Heard, but the court rejected his claim that the newspaper's allegations were substantially false.

In March 2021, two Court of Appeal judges refused Depp permission to challenge the ruling, describing the original proceedings as full and fair. The judgment therefore remained in place despite his subsequent legal victory in America.

How the US Trial Turned Heard Into a Public Target

In 2022, a Virginia jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp through statements in her Washington Post opinion piece. However, the jury also found that Depp's lawyer had defamed Heard, awarding her $2 million (£1.50 million).

The televised proceedings became a social-media spectacle, with Heard facing widespread ridicule, hostile memes and attacks on her credibility. Following the verdict, she described the outcome as a setback for women who speak publicly about abuse.

Both parties eventually settled their appeals, with Heard agreeing to pay $1 million (£748,000) to Depp. He said he would donate the money to charity. Heard said she had lost faith in the American legal system after her testimony became entertainment and social-media material.

Hollywood Welcomes Depp Back While Heard's Treatment Is Remembered

According to Variety, Depp received $5 million (£3.74 million) for Ebenezer, his first major Hollywood studio role since 2018. Paramount reportedly spent $38 million (£28.43 million) producing the film and approximately $50 million (£37.41 million) marketing it.

Depp also retains a lucrative Dior partnership, while another film, Day Drinker, is scheduled for 2027. His continuing commercial opportunities have intensified questions about how allegations of domestic abuse affect powerful Hollywood figures.

For critics revisiting Heard's experience, the controversy is not simply about whether audiences watch Ebenezer. It is about whether an industry can celebrate a comeback without confronting the court findings and the consequences faced by the woman who accused its star of abuse.