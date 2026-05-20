Unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) have resurfaced at the centre of online discussion after a widely shared interview revisited reports of supposed 'non-human' life linked to recovered unidentified craft.

The renewed attention follows growing public interest in Pentagon material connected to UAP disclosures, alongside continued debate in the United States over how much information the government should release about unidentified objects and alleged historical recovery programmes. Online discussion intensified after filmmaker Dan Far, director of the documentary The Age of Disclosure, repeated claims that intelligence sources had described multiple forms of alleged alien life connected to reported crash recoveries.

Far made the comments during an interview widely shared on YouTube and social media, where he referenced accounts from unnamed intelligence sources and individuals said to be connected to classified UAP programmes. However, no verified evidence confirming the existence of extraterrestrial life or recovered non-human bodies has been released by the US government or independent scientific organisations.

Descriptions Of Alleged Alien Species Resurface

During the interview, Far said people he had spoken to described at least four alleged types of non-human beings linked to supposed crash retrieval operations.

The claims gained further attention after former CIA-funded researcher Hal Puthoff made similar comments during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast alongside Far. Puthoff said individuals allegedly involved in recovery operations had described 'at least four types' of non-human beings connected to classified UFO programmes, though he acknowledged he had not personally verified the claims.

🚨WOAH! RESEARCHERS SAY DOZENS OF CRASHED UFOS HAVE BEEN RECOVERED — WITH FOUR DIFFERENT ALIEN SPECIES ON BOARD 🛸👽



TWO ARMS, TWO LEGS… LONG TAILS LIKE A LIZARD! 7 FEET TALL! 👾



SOURCES ARE TOO SCARED TO TALK… SAYING AN INTERVIEW COULD “FORFEIT THEIR LIFE” 😳💀 pic.twitter.com/a9Lc7sdhdK — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 19, 2026

The four alien species allegedly recovered at UFO crash retrievals referenced by Hal Puthoff are most likely



- Grays

- Reptilians

- Nordics

- Mantids/ Insectoids pic.twitter.com/N6sDtaTcFm — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) May 17, 2026

According to the discussion, the categories included descriptions long associated with UFO folklore and science-fiction culture, including 'Grays', 'Nordics', 'Insectoids' and 'Reptilians'. Far said the information came from interviews conducted for his documentary with individuals he described as senior intelligence or defence figures.

He also claimed some interviewees described recovered craft containing deceased non-human bodies. The allegations generated widespread discussion online, with some users calling for further disclosure from US authorities while others questioned the credibility of the claims and the lack of independently verified proof.

US Authorities Have Not Confirmed Alien Claims

Although the Pentagon has previously acknowledged investigating reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, US authorities have not publicly confirmed claims involving alien bodies, recovered extraterrestrial craft or secret species classifications.

Read more From 'Praying Mantis' Bugs to Scaled Reptilians: The 4 Terrifying Alien Types Allegedly Classified by the Deep State From 'Praying Mantis' Bugs to Scaled Reptilians: The 4 Terrifying Alien Types Allegedly Classified by the Deep State

The US Department of Defense has released limited UAP-related material recently, primarily involving unexplained aerial sightings recorded by military personnel. Officials have repeatedly stated that investigations are centred on national security and aviation safety concerns.

During the interview, Far also alleged that some officials inside government agencies were resisting broader disclosure efforts connected to classified UAP material. He claimed unnamed sources believed certain information had been withheld for decades because of national security concerns and institutional secrecy.

AI Concerns And Online Speculation Continue

The interview reignited wider discussion surrounding conspiracy theories, government transparency and the growing role of artificial intelligence in spreading misinformation online.

Several commentators questioned why clearer visual evidence had not emerged if alleged recoveries had taken place, while others argued that advances in AI-generated imagery make it increasingly difficult to distinguish authentic footage from fabricated material.

Far argued that growing public interest showed many people wanted greater transparency surrounding unexplained aerial phenomena, regardless of whether specific allegations could currently be verified.

Despite continued speculation across social media and online forums, no conclusive public evidence has been released confirming the existence of extraterrestrial life linked to alleged UFO crash recoveries. Scientists and government agencies have continued cautioning that extraordinary claims require independently verifiable evidence before they can be accepted as factual.