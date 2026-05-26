Fresh UFO file releases and a viral claim about 'four alien species' have pushed extraterrestrial conspiracy theories back into the centre of internet culture — but not everyone is buying it.

As newly declassified government documents circulate online, many social media users are calling the latest wave of UFO disclosure a carefully timed distraction rather than proof of alien life.

The debate intensified after physicist Hal Puthoff claimed insiders involved in alleged crash-retrieval programmes described at least four different non-human species, reviving decades-old theories about Greys, Reptilians and other extraterrestrial beings long tied to UFO folklore.

'4 Alien Species' Claim Fuels UFO Theories

The latest controversy exploded after Dr Hal Puthoff appeared on The Diary of a CEO podcast and discussed claims tied to alleged government UFO recovery programmes.

Puthoff, a former CIA-linked researcher connected to Pentagon UFO initiatives, said insiders had described 'at least four types' of non-human beings allegedly connected to recovered craft.

Soon the internet was debating whether the supposed alien species — including Greys, Nordics, Reptilians and Insectoids — were evidence of hidden government knowledge or simply recycled science fiction.

The timing coincided with the Trump administration's ongoing PURSUE declassification programme, which released new UFO videos, eyewitness reports and unexplained aerial encounter files earlier this month.

Netizens Call UFO Disclosure a 'Distraction'

Despite the excitement, large sections of the internet remain deeply sceptical.

Many users argued the sudden flood of UFO stories feels designed to pull attention away from political scandals, wars, economic concerns or the long-running Epstein controversy.

On Reddit, one commenter wrote, 'It's all pure sci-fi until hard evidence is placed in front of us.'

Another added, 'We live in a disinformation and distraction age. We need actual evidence otherwise they're just interesting stories at best.'

Others questioned how multiple advanced alien civilisations could supposedly visit Earth without undeniable proof ever surfacing publicly. 'The only hard evidence I'll believe is meeting one myself in person,' another user posted.

Pentagon Maintains No Proof of Extraterrestrial

Although the latest UFO files include unexplained sightings, glowing orbs and military witness accounts, the Pentagon has repeatedly maintained there is no confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial technology or alien life.

Most officially investigated incidents have been linked to drones, balloons, classified aircraft or visual misidentifications.

Still, the newest disclosures have fuelled long-running conspiracy theories involving Roswell, secret crash-retrieval programmes and claims that governments are slowly preparing the public for the existence of non-human intelligence.

Some online theories have gone even further, suggesting the releases are part of a 'managed disclosure' campaign meant to normalise alien narratives before larger revelations emerge.

UFO Fascination Continues Without Hard Evidence

The viral debate highlights how deeply divided public opinion remains around UFO disclosure.

For believers, the growing number of military sightings and insider testimonies suggests governments know far more than they admit.

For sceptics, though, the lack of physical proof remains the biggest problem.

No verified alien craft, biological evidence or direct confirmation of extraterrestrial life has been publicly released despite decades of speculation, hearings and declassified documents.

However, as new UFO files continue dropping and theories spread across social media, the conversation around aliens, government secrecy and unexplained aerial phenomena shows no sign of disappearing anytime soon.