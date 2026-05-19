Whispers of secret alien programmes, hidden footage and mysterious government pressure exploded online again after UFO investigator Jeremy Corbell discussed an alleged leaked memo claiming humans may have been 'symbiotically manipulated by surviving aliens.'

The explosive claim surfaced during a tense interview on the 'DEBRIEFED' podcast, where Corbell suggested the document came from a source connected to Los Alamos National Laboratory and was never meant to become public.

The Memo Sparking Alien Fears

Corbell read out a line allegedly pulled from the leaked material. According to him, the memo stated that local residents should be checked for evidence they were being 'symbiotically manipulated by surviving aliens.'

The wording immediately triggered speculation online, with many viewers describing it as one of the most disturbing UFO claims to surface in years. Corbell claimed the document was connected to an individual described as the head of cybersecurity at Los Alamos National Laboratory, although no official verification of the memo has been released publicly.

He also hinted that the alleged memo was only part of a much larger collection of files. While refusing to reveal additional documents, Corbell suggested there were attached materials that painted an even darker picture behind the scenes.

The phrase 'surviving aliens' quickly became a major talking point online. Some users interpreted it as a suggestion that extraterrestrial entities may have survived previous incidents or encounters with humans. Others believed the wording sounded more like psychological warfare or a classified intelligence experiment rather than literal alien contact.

Jeremy Corbell Claims Secret Footage Exists

During the interview, Corbell insisted that what the public has seen so far represents only a tiny fraction of alleged UFO evidence held behind closed doors.

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He claimed to have personally viewed what he described as 'smoking gun evidence,' including multiple videos showing strange aerial objects in different shapes. According to Corbell, the footage allegedly featured triangles, tic-tac shaped craft, spheres and oval objects.

However, he repeatedly stressed that the material did not belong to him and claimed releasing it could create serious national security issues.

The filmmaker also described the emotional pressure faced by whistleblowers and insiders connected to UFO investigations. At one point, he suggested some individuals who became involved in sensitive cases later disappeared or suffered severe consequences.

Corbell stopped short of offering direct proof for those claims but painted a picture of fear, secrecy and intimidation surrounding the UFO world.

The conversation became increasingly intense as he discussed classified briefing rooms known as SCIFs, or Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, where highly restricted information is allegedly discussed. Corbell claimed he had at times refused to enter certain classified meetings after legal advice warned him that information shared there could potentially become restricted from public disclosure.

Claims of Pressure Campaigns

The interview also included personal stories about unexplained sightings. Corbell recalled witnessing three cube shaped objects appear near bright field lights during a boating trip in 2008. He claimed the cubes rotated briefly before vanishing in front of multiple witnesses.

Elsewhere in the conversation, he alleged that some military witnesses who spoke about unidentified aerial phenomena later faced subtle forms of pressure from government connected offices.

According to Corbell, some individuals allegedly received intimidating phone calls or experienced attempts to monitor and shape their testimony after discussing UFO incidents publicly.

He suggested the goal was not necessarily to silence witnesses completely, but rather to maintain control over how the UFO narrative develops in public.

At several points, Corbell admitted he was trying to speak carefully due to the sensitivity of the topic. He repeatedly insisted that certain details could not yet be shared openly.

Online Reactions Spiral as Questions Continue

The alleged memo and Corbell's comments quickly spread across social media, where reactions ranged from fascination to outright disbelief.

Supporters argued the discussion matched years of claims involving hidden UFO programmes, secret surveillance and unexplained government secrecy. Critics, however, accused the interview of relying heavily on unverifiable stories without presenting concrete evidence.

Others focused on the dramatic language used in the alleged memo itself, particularly the phrase 'symbiotically manipulated.' Some users compared it to science fiction plots, while others questioned whether the wording may have been taken out of context entirely.

Even so, the interview reignited public curiosity surrounding UFO disclosure efforts in the United States and growing demands for transparency from intelligence agencies.