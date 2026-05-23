A bizarre moment on live television has sparked a wave of online conspiracy theories after viewers became convinced a former US Navy SEAL appeared to be wearing a realistic rubber mask during an interview on Fox News.

Retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on the programme America's Newsroom alongside Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on 19 May to discuss President Donald Trump and the escalating tensions involving Iran.

However, instead of focusing on the geopolitical discussion, social media users became fixated on Harward's appearance after noticing what many described as a strange fold or seam near his neck during the broadcast. Viewers also noticed his bizarre expressionless face whilst speaking.

Harward, who is 69, is a well-known retired military official who previously served as deputy commander of United States Central Command and has frequently appeared on television to discuss military and foreign policy matters.

Harward is widely recognized as one of the most decorated SEALs in history. He currently serves as Executive Vice President for International Business and Strategy at Shield AI, a US aerospace and defense technology company that specialises in building artificial intelligence-powered AI pilots.

Viral Fox Interview Video Fuels Online Speculation

The footage rapidly spread across Reddit, X and TikTok after one Reddit user shared a clip with the caption: 'Fox News guest today appears to be wearing a very realistic face mask.' Other comments said that the 'person' being interviewed was an AI-generated version of Harward.

Screenshots taken from the interview appeared to show an unusual flap of skin above Harward's shirt collar, prompting thousands of comments and theories. Some viewers suggested the effect may have been caused by lighting, shadows, camera compression or skin folds captured at an awkward angle during the live broadcast.

THIS STORY JUST GOT WEIRDER



A clip from retired Admiral Robert Harward's Fox News interview today is going VIRAL.



He appears to be wearing a face mask on the image on the RIGHT which is the interview from today. Compare it to his appearance using the image on the LEFT from an... pic.twitter.com/MpFs95uO1g — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 22, 2026

Others, however, were unconvinced.

One commenter wrote: 'I need a rational explanation for this. Like now.' Another added: 'This is the first time I've seen one of these "they're wearing a mask" conspiracy theories that I actually find believable because that's NOT natural.'

The discussion quickly spiralled into increasingly outlandish claims, with some social media users joking that Harward had been 'replaced' or impersonated on television.

Another viewer posted: 'Either he's wearing a mask or he had an emergency tracheotomy just before going to air.'

Credulous Viewers Have a Different Reaction

Despite the frenzy online, a few viewers said there is no evidence whatsoever that Harward was wearing a rubber mask during the interview.

Some quote experts who claim that live television broadcasts, particularly compressed clips shared online, can create visual distortions around the jawline, neck and facial features. Lighting glare, shadows, digital compression and video artefacts can all dramatically alter how skin appears on screen.

The clip circulating online appears to have been heavily zoomed and reshared repeatedly across multiple platforms, which may have exaggerated the unusual visual effect.

Internet Reacts to Latest Conspiracy Craze

The bizarre footage nevertheless became one of the internet's most discussed clips of the week, with users sharing memes, freeze-frames and side-by-side screenshots attempting to prove their theories.

One viewer joked: 'What in the Jim Carrey have I just been looking at?' while another wrote: 'If this isn't a mask, someone please come up with a viable explanation.'

Can anyone really explain this? Why does it look like Fox News put a man with a mask in their show?



The clip is from America's Newsroom on Fox News featuring retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward discussing U.S. policy on Iran under Trump.



Fox News has claimed it's a compression... pic.twitter.com/DxbiIJQvik — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 22, 2026

The viral reaction reflects how quickly online speculation can snowball, particularly when unusual camera angles or distorted images appear during live broadcasts.

Conspiracy theories surrounding public figures and television appearances have become increasingly common in recent years, often fuelled by short clips taken out of context and amplified across social media platforms.

Neither Fox News nor Harward has publicly addressed the claims, and there has been no indication that anything unusual occurred during the interview itself.

Read more 10 Photos of Robert Harward as Users Allegedly Compare Fox News Appearance to 'Masked Man' in Online Claims 10 Photos of Robert Harward as Users Allegedly Compare Fox News Appearance to 'Masked Man' in Online Claims

Some online commentators also claimed the clip resembled the visual glitches sometimes seen in deepfake videos or digitally altered livestreams, driving speculation that advanced technology could have been used to manipulate the appearance of the former Navy SEAL.

While experts would likely attribute the effect to compression artefacts and awkward camera angles, many viewers insist the strange visuals looked too convincing to ignore and questions prevail – Was he wearing a hyper-realistic mask? Who was under the mask? Was it an AI-enhanced person wearing a mask in Harward's likeness? Was it completely AI or deep-fake? Where is the real Robert Harward and is he in a bad way?