A viral video claiming to show Mojtaba Khamenei entering a high-tech command centre with a detailed image of Israel's Dimona nuclear reactor has sparked alarm across social media. The clip, which spread rapidly online, appeared to suggest a major escalation in regional tensions.

However, despite the widespread concern, fact-checkers have confirmed there is no cause for alarm. The footage is not real. Here is why the video appearing to show Iran's leader plotting a nuclear strike is entirely AI-generated.

The Viral Video of Iran's Supreme Leader

The controversial and alarming video, now widely circulating online and going viral, was posted on X by GBX (@GBX_Press) — framing the 45-second clip as 'breaking news.'

GBX wrote in the caption: 'Iran releases a new video showing for the first time Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, on his way to the military operations room. A large image of the Dimona nuclear reactor site in Israel, including its coordinates, is displayed in the room.'

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Iran releases a new video showing for the first time Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, on his way to the military operations room. A large image of the Dimona nuclear reactor site in Israel, including its coordinates, is displayed in the room. pic.twitter.com/naFzbBQqhQ — GBX (@GBX_Press) April 5, 2026

In the video, a figure identified as Khamenei is seen walking through a sleek, futuristic operations room. The focal point of the room is a massive digital display featuring a satellite map of the Negev Nuclear Research Centre, commonly known as Israel's Dimona nuclear reactor, including its specific coordinates.

The video gained immediate traction because Khamenei has been a reclusive figure since reportedly succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, earlier in 2026.

Prior to this viral video, the leader had not made a single verified public appearance, relying instead on written decrees. The sudden 'sighting' in a high-stakes military setting initially led many to believe a significant shift in Iranian military posture was imminent.

The Truth Behind the Video of Iran's Supreme Leader

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Since it was posted, the video has garnered 2.6 million views. Although it initially raised fears that Iran was preparing an attack, there is currently no reason for concern. The footage has been identified as AI-generated and remains unverified by Grok, with no credible sources confirming its authenticity. X has also flagged the video as AI-generated content.

According to analysis from the Hindustan Times, frame-by-frame reviews suggest that portions of the footage resemble older recordings of the late Ali Khamenei from before his death.

These older clips appear to have been used as a base, with digital overlays and facial 'swapping' applied to create the illusion of a new event.

'The video features visual inconsistencies such as blurred faces, unnatural lighting, and glitch-like transitions,' the report noted.

Furthermore, Iranian state media outlets, including the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), and Tasnim News Agency, have remained silent on the video.

Given this fact, if the Supreme Leader had truly made his first public appearance in a war room, it would have been broadcast across every state channel in Tehran. Also, major international news organisations, including Reuters, BBC, and CNN, have not reported any such appearance or video release by the government of Iran.

In addition, Khamenei has made no verified public appearances and has issued only written statements since he reportedly succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei.

The Effect of the AI-Generated Video

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As expected, the circulation of the video triggered a wave of anxiety and speculation amongst netizens.

One user on X commented, 'If this is real, we are on the brink of something irreversible,' while another noted, 'The quality of these fakes is getting terrifying; it is harder to tell what is a declaration of war and what is just code.'

This incident highlights the growing danger of 'propaganda-style' AI clips during periods of active conflict. With the ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US, such misinformation acts as a digital accelerant.

By the time fact-checkers successfully debunked the video, it had already been viewed millions of times, demonstrating how quickly unverified content can shape public perception in the modern age.