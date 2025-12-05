The newest season of Stranger Things has delivered another viral sensation, and his name is Derek Turnbow. The character, played by 13-year-old Jake Connelly, entered the story as a foul-mouthed playground bully.

Yet within days of the season's release, he transformed into a breakout favourite known affectionately as 'Delightful Derek'. Clips circulating on TikTok, including fan edits shared by @theguyset, show Connelly's scenes dominating the conversation online. His sharp delivery, chaotic humour and unexpected charm reshaped viewer expectations for a character originally written as a minor antagonist.

According to reporting from OutKick, Connelly's performance impressed the Duffer brothers so deeply that they expanded his role during production. Derek's dramatic shift from 'Dipshit Derek' to 'Delightful Derek' resulted in a surge of praise from critics and fans. Netflix highlighted posts calling him the 'Season 5 MVP', a rare distinction for an actor with no previous major credits.

How Jake Connelly Landed One of the Season's Buzziest Roles

Connelly's journey to the global stage began in an unexpected place. Before joining Stranger Things, his only on-camera experience came from a Chicago furniture commercial.

The Duffer brothers saw the ad, recognised something distinctive and began shaping Derek Turnbow around his natural presence. They noted that this instinctive approach echoed their experiences casting other actors, including Gaten Matarazzo, who redefined Dustin upon arrival.

Ross Duffer explained that Derek had been imagined as a simple bully. Early footage changed everything. Connelly's timing, expressions and confidence opened the door for more scenes, more dialogue and a bigger emotional footprint in the story. Fans responded immediately. His now-viral insult to his mother, his unfiltered bravado and his chaotic energy produced memes within hours of the season's release.

A Young Actor Who Already Thinks Like an Action Star

Connelly's off-screen personality contributed to his rising popularity. During promotional interviews, he jokingly compared himself to Tom Cruise, claiming that he enjoyed 'doing my own stunts'. Although Stranger Things does not involve the scale of Cruise's action films, the behind-the-scenes footage shows that Connelly embraced the physicality of his role. Stunt coordinators praised his enthusiasm, and cast members highlighted his fearlessness in rehearsals. This blend of confidence and humour has become central to his fan appeal.

Even TikTok edits celebrate him as a 'mini Maverick', linking his bold attitude to classic action-hero swagger. For a young performer, these comparisons may appear playful, yet they signal how viewers interpret Derek's scenes. They see a character who feels larger than life, performed by an actor who approaches each moment with commitment and comedic precision.

Expanding Derek's Place in the Stranger Things Universe

As the season progresses, viewers watch Derek move beyond comic villainy and into more complicated territory. OutKick reported that the Duffer brothers widened his arc to prepare him for involvement in the central conflict. The remaining episodes, due for release on 25 December and 31 December, will reveal how deeply he becomes woven into the battle against Vecna.

Fans on social media already speculate about Derek's future. Some suggest he may join the main group in later episodes, while others believe his unpredictability will play an important role in upcoming plot twists. In either case, Derek now occupies a space that earlier seasons reserved for characters like Steve Harrington, who rose from stereotype to fan favourite.

A Viral Star Built by Talent, Timing and Fan Culture

Derek Turnbow's sudden popularity shows how a well-performed role can reshape a season's reception. Jake Connelly entered Stranger Things as a newcomer with limited acting experience. Today, he stands at the centre of the show's online conversation, supported by praise from creators, critics and fans. His charm, confidence and stunt-driven enthusiasm have made him one of the most talked-about young actors of the year.

As the final episodes approach, viewers will continue to watch not only the story of Stranger Things, but the ascent of an actor whose mix of talent and personality sparked a fandom all his own.