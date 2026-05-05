Delta Air Lines will remove all food and drink service on around 450 daily US flights from 19 May 2026, with the cuts focused on short haul routes under 349 miles. The change affects services including Los Angeles to San Francisco and creates a clear split between flights losing onboard refreshments and those that will still offer the full in flight menu.

Delta has been scaling back service on its shortest routes for more than a decade. According to the airline, there has been no food or drink service on sectors under 250 miles since 2015, and in 2017 it replaced full service with a reduced express offering on flights under 349 miles. This latest move completes that shift, ending trolley service entirely on a large number of short domestic flights while restoring a fuller service on slightly longer routes.

Which Flights Are Affected?

Delta set out the new policy in a statement to People, presenting the move as standardisation rather than a cutback.

'Beginning May 19, Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network,' a spokesperson said.

Read more Delta Air Lines Blasted for Cutting Free Snacks On Flights Under 350 Miles, Leaving Passengers Frustrated Delta Air Lines Blasted for Cutting Free Snacks On Flights Under 350 Miles, Leaving Passengers Frustrated

In practice, that means a clear divide across the domestic network. Some passengers will still receive the usual mini cans, coffee and snacks. Others will get no onboard food or drink service at all.

Under the new rules, passengers in Delta Comfort and Delta Main will receive full beverage and snack service only on flights of 350 miles and above. Flights below that threshold will no longer offer food or drink service in those cabins. The one exception is Delta First, which the airline stressed 'always receives full service', regardless of distance.

The airline acknowledged that the change will be noticeable for travellers used to receiving at least a quick drink on short journeys. It also stressed that cabin crew will remain present in the aisle even where no refreshments are served.

'Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight,' the statement said.

That description may sound modest, but Delta's own figures show the policy will affect about 450 flights a day. In absolute terms, that is a significant number. Even so, it remains a relatively small share of the airline's wider schedule and is concentrated on short sectors that can be over quickly.

Which Flights Still Get Service?

For passengers planning ahead, the reverse question matters just as much. Flights are not losing service across the board.

Customers in Delta Comfort or Main on flights of 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, rather than the limited express offering that applied on some shorter routes. For those travellers, the change amounts to a modest upgrade.

Delta is framing the policy as a rebalancing of service. Very short hops lose refreshments entirely. Slightly longer domestic flights regain a fuller offer. First Class keeps its existing service throughout.

From an operational standpoint, the logic is easy to understand. On a 40 minute flight, it can be difficult for crew to serve the cabin without running into take off and landing restrictions. Even so, many regular travellers are likely to view the removal of water, coffee or snacks as a straightforward reduction in service.

Delta did not outline any changes to long haul or international service in the material provided. There is also no indication in the reporting cited that those routes will be affected by the changes taking effect on 19 May.

Timing And Wider Pressure

The announcement comes as the wider US airline market is shifting again. Over the same weekend that budget carrier Spirit shut down operations, Delta said it would help stranded passengers and displaced staff.

The airline said it would offer reduced, non refundable fares in affected markets over a five day period to help travellers rebook cancelled journeys. Those fares are available to all passengers, not only former Spirit customers.

Spirit Airlines planes were seen parked at airports across the country days after the airline shut down its operations over the weekend. The jets will eventually end up at Goodyear Airport in Arizona, where they're stored after being surrendered to the lessor. pic.twitter.com/n93xHY6Umn — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2026

For Spirit pilots and flight attendants, existing agreements mean they can use standby travel on Delta services for the next 10 days. Delta has also publicly encouraged Spirit employees to apply for roles with the airline.

Set against that outreach, the decision to remove food and drink service from hundreds of short flights highlights the balancing act now facing major carriers. On the ground, Delta is trying to position itself as a stabilising force for disrupted passengers and workers. In the air, at least on very short routes, travellers will increasingly be expected to manage without even the most basic onboard extras.