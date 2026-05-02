The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has intensified as new allegations focus on potential financial motivations within her family unit. The search for the Arizona resident has entered a volatile new phase, with investigators and the public alike scrutinising the final hours Guthrie spent with her relatives.

As local authorities navigate conflicting statements, the focus has shifted toward reports of private tensions that preceded her disappearance. Nancy's daughter, Annie, reportedly asked her mum for money before she disappeared. International Business Times UK could not independently verify this claim.

Annie Guthrie Allegedly Requested Money Before Nancy's Disappearance

Investigative reporter Jonathan Lee Riches, also known as JLR, has brought forward claims that Annie reportedly asked her mother for money just one day before she went missing. 'I was told by someone very close to the family that Annie asked Nancy Guthrie for money before her disappearance,' JLR wrote on X.

Yes. I reported that. I was told by someone very close to the family that Annie asked Nancy Guthrie for money prior to her disappearance. https://t.co/4yDKrJjGGt — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 1, 2026

He wrote the statement in response to another X user who mentioned that Annie reportedly asked Nancy for a loan, which Nancy allegedly declined because she did not want to 'start taking loans against her house anymore.' JLR confirmed that he had reported it.

JLR also wrote on X that someone appeared to be planning to move into Nancy Guthrie's home, appearing to allude to Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. 'Someone plans to move into Nancy Guthrie's home. Who could it be?' he wrote. These claims have not been independently verified.

Someone plans to move into Nancy Guthrie's home. Who could it be? https://t.co/DJvZFZJP4H — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 30, 2026

Inside Job Allegations Follow Final Dinner and Reported Abduction

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Speculation about an inside job has been bolstered by the timeline of Guthrie's final known movements, with Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni's names drawn into the conversation given their proximity to events.

On the night before she vanished, Nancy Guthrie reportedly had dinner with Annie and her husband. Following the meal, Cioni is said to have dropped Guthrie back at her residence, making the couple the last known people to have seen her. This proximity to the event has led some to question whether the reported abduction was staged to mask a domestic conflict.

Allegations that the case could be an inside job have circulated heavily amongst followers of the investigation. One prominent theory suggests that the disappearance was not a random act of violence but rather a calculated move involving those closest to the victim. While these claims remain speculative, they have dominated the conversation as the public searches for a logical explanation. The focus remains on the events of that final evening, as investigators re-examine the statements provided by those present at the dinner.

Sheriff Nanos Contradicts Claims That Family Members Are Cleared

The official status of Guthrie's family members has become a point of confusion for those following the case. Pima County officials had previously cleared the immediate family of any wrongdoing amid rumours that it was an inside job.

'To be clear...the Guthrie family - to include all siblings and spouses - has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,' the department previously said, defending the Guthries because they were reportedly 'victims in this case.' They also added that suggesting any family member was involved 'is not only wrong, it is cruel.'

Nobody is cleared! To those who continue to say A&T are cleared in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Interview Clip: Sheriff Nanos & Briana Whitney 13FEB2026 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/95zPP3opuL — Shana Lee (@ShanaLeePNW) April 29, 2026

Sheriff Chris Nanos, however, has since offered a different perspective. In a recent interview, Nanos stated firmly that 'nobody is cleared' in the ongoing investigation.

This official update highlights the disconnect between preliminary findings and the current investigative stance. Despite the claims regarding Annie's financial requests, law enforcement has not named any formal suspects. However, the refusal to clear any individuals suggests that the inquiry remains wide open and continues to explore all possibilities.