The unsettling doorbell camera footage of an unidentified man outside Nancy Guthrie's home has become the central mystery in her ongoing, high-profile disappearance. Aside from the footage, the man dubbed the 'porch guy,' hidden behind a mask, has not been identified.

Now, criminal profilers are offering new theories about who he might be and whether he is even still alive.

Masked Man on Nancy Guthrie's Porch Could Be Dead

A new TV special, 'NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery,' hosted by Brian Entin, is set to air on Wednesday, 6 May. Parade obtained preview clips featuring experts and criminal profilers, including Dr Ann Burgess, Dr Gary Brucato, and Dr Casey Jordan.

In one clip, they were asked if the man spotted at Nancy's porch was acting alone. They were convinced that he had some accomplice, someone who could be his 'boss' and who plotted the whole incident. Dr Burgess offered a new theory about where the porch guy is now.

'I just had a thought. That person [on Nancy's stoop] may have been eliminated,' Dr Burgess said. When asked who would want him dead, she responded: 'the boss.'

'It was well-planned. They got away with it. And they pulled a type of case that we've never seen before, as far as we know,' she added.

Elimination Murder Driven by a Mastermind

Dr Gary Brucato has introduced a hypothesis, proposing that Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is a calculated 'elimination murder,' rather than a spontaneous crime. Dr Brucato suggests a mastermind, frequently referred to within investigative circles as 'The Boss,' orchestrated the entire event and likely had a pre-existing relationship with the victim. This proximity, he said, would have provided the orchestrator with intimate knowledge of her daily routines, financial habits, and specific home security vulnerabilities.

Under this theory, the individual seen on the porch was merely a hired operative acting on instructions from above. Dr Brucato said it was highly probable that the man captured on the doorbell camera had already been eliminated by the person who hired him, in order to ensure complete silence.

According to Dr Brucato, by neutralising the operative, the orchestrator permanently severs the most direct connection to the crime and protects his own identity. The profiler also said that the initial location where Guthrie vanished may not accurately reflect the actual sequence of events.

Dr Brucato has advanced an additional theory that the immediate crime scene was deliberately staged to mislead arriving investigators and buy the perpetrators valuable time to escape.aol

Growing Consensus Indicates Nancy Guthrie Is No Longer Alive Following Abduction

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As the investigation extends without any verifiable proof of life, a consensus is forming among analysts regarding Guthrie's fate. Most analysts, including criminal profilers and law enforcement veterans, now assume she is no longer alive. The prolonged absence of communication and the complete cessation of her financial activity over several weeks strongly indicate a fatal outcome.

Different theories exist regarding exactly how, where, and when Guthrie may have died. One prominent suggestion among observers proposes that she died inadvertently during botched ransom negotiations, while her captors were attempting to secure a financial payout.

Dr Brucato leans toward a different sequence of events, stating she was probably killed somewhere else entirely, far from the initial point of contact.

The 'NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery' special is scheduled to air on Wednesday, 6 May. No arrests have been made in connection with Guthrie's disappearance. Law enforcement has not publicly identified the man seen in the doorbell camera footage.