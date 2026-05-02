Transport Secretary Sean Duffy wasted no time placing blame after Spirit Airlines abruptly ceased all operations on 2 May 2026, ending 34 years in the skies and leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the United States. Speaking at a press conference at Newark Liberty International Airport, Duffy called the collapse 'yet another mess the travelling public has to inherit thanks to the radical policies of Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg,' arguing that in blocking the JetBlue and Spirit merger in 2024, the previous administration 'turned their backs on the American consumer and our great aviation workforce.'

Duffy said the Biden administration had at the time 'bragged' that blocking the merger was 'a victory for US travelers who deserve lower prices and better choices.' The Biden-era DOJ had argued that blocking the merger would protect fare competition on routes where JetBlue and Spirit overlapped. That framing has since drawn sharp contrast with the reality now facing displaced Spirit workers and stranded flyers, with Duffy insisting the Trump administration was left to clean up the fallout.

Airports Left in Chaos

Saturday's shutdown of Spirit — which operated for 34 years as an ultra-low-cost carrier — stranded thousands of passengers nationwide. The company cancelled all flights, halted customer service and told travellers not to come to the airport.

Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport sat unusually quiet Saturday morning, with no lines at the counters and no Spirit Airlines staff anywhere in sight — just a sheet of paper taped over a cardboard sign reading, 'We regret to inform you that Spirit Airlines has ceased global operations.' Above it, a departures board showed nine Spirit flights to cities across Texas, Florida, Detroit, North Carolina and South Carolina — all marked simply as cancelled.

Rescue Fares and Relief Measures

Duffy said that 'regardless of how we got here, the Trump Administration is committed to taking care of you and your family when you fly,' adding that in 'a matter of hours,' airline partners had been activated to ensure passengers were not stranded, communities maintained route access, and fares did not skyrocket.

United, Delta, JetBlue, and Southwest capped ticket prices specifically for Spirit customers who needed to rebook cancelled flights, with JetBlue and Southwest extending the offer for three days, Delta for five days and United for two weeks. Spirit said it was unable to help rebook flights to another airline, but would automatically issue refunds to passengers who had purchased tickets with a credit or debit card.

Passengers who booked via a travel agent were instructed to contact the agent directly to request a refund, while those who paid using vouchers, credits or Free Spirit points may be out of luck, with potential refunds for those payment methods to be determined through the company's bankruptcy court process.

Sean Duffy on Spirit Airlines: "I think it's important to talk about why we are here today. Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg ... " pic.twitter.com/wZrqzkwmWu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 2, 2026

17,000 Jobs on the Line

About 17,000 jobs could be impacted, according to Spirit lawyer Marshall Huebner, with budget-conscious and leisure travellers likely feeling the airline's absence most in cities such as Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

In a message to flight attendants early Saturday, the Association of Flight Attendants said, 'We are delivering the hardest news of our lives that Spirit will cease operations at 3:00 AM Eastern Time on May 2, 2026.' The union added: 'Spirit is in our blood and that makes us family.'

Duffy said he believed the industry would ultimately emerge stronger, adding, 'I think after today, we are going to see a stronger, competitive market in our airline industry.'

Spirit's collapse is the first time in 25 years a major US airline has gone out of business due to financial trouble, a fact that underscores the fragility of the ultra-low-cost model in a market still absorbing the shocks of rising fuel costs. With roughly 1.8 million booked seats now cancelled through the end of May alone, the ripple effects on fares and route availability across the wider US airline industry will be felt for months.