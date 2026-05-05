Emily Blunt posed with her sister Felicity Blunt and brother in law Stanley Tucci at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, 4 May, turning a high fashion arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a family reunion with a very public audience.

The appearance tied neatly into the renewed attention around The Devil Wears Prada 2, with Blunt and Tucci arriving not simply as co stars but as relatives whose off screen connection has become part of the story.

Emily Blunt Arrives With Family

The question that quickly started trending online was who Emily Blunt chose to share her Met Gala moment with on the carpet. The answer was very much a family‑meets‑film reunion.

Blunt posed alongside her sister, literary agent Felicity Blunt, and Felicity's husband Stanley Tucci, who reprises his role opposite Emily in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The trio arrived together after several weeks on the promotional trail for the sequel.

On the carpet, Tucci, 65, wore a velvet suit jacket and dark sunglasses, while Felicity, 45, opted for a lace corset and co‑ordinating two‑piece. The three stopped for photos together, a visual reminder that one of Hollywood's most enduring on‑screen partnerships now comes with a family tie.

Blunt has leaned into that dynamic in recent interviews. Speaking on the TODAY show in April, she joked about how much had changed in the 20 years between the original The Devil Wears Prada and the sequel.

'Obviously, a lot has happened in 20 years,' she told host Jenna Bush Hager, noting that both she and Tucci had had children in the interim. 'We've had kids. [Stanley] married my sister.'

'We are so related,' she quipped, as Tucci deadpanned back: 'We're over‑related.'

Bush Hager described the film's press tour as doubling as a 'family reunion' for the pair.

Emily Blunt And Stanley Tucci: From Runway To Walk Of Fame

The Met Gala appearance followed another shared milestone for Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Just days earlier, the two had received adjoining stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 30 April 2026, timed for the eve of The Devil Wears Prada 2's cinema release.

Photos from the Los Angeles ceremony showed Blunt and Tucci posing together on Hollywood Boulevard, flanked by friends and colleagues including Meryl Streep, John Krasinski, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Dwayne Johnson.

Tucci later told USA Today that he and Blunt see one another constantly away from film sets, with Blunt joking she often catches him 'in his slippers.'

Their off‑screen closeness is one reason their on‑screen partnership has become such a draw for the sequel, which brings back journalist and former fashion assistant Andy Sachs as she once again crosses paths with icy editor Miranda Priestly at Runway magazine.

The new film, Tucci has said, touches on the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism, a subject he and Felicity discuss regularly at home. He described AI as 'really, really, really disconcerting', warning that authors, journalists and screenwriters could 'suffer horribly' as the technology spreads.

Emily Blunt's Met Gala Look Turns Jewellery Into 'Wearable Art'

Emily Blunt arrived at the Met steps wearing a one‑of‑a‑kind Mikimoto body necklace reportedly worth $500,000 (£368,882.50), designed around thousands of Akoya pearls.

The piece features a rigid diamond collar that splits into carefully balanced strands of pearls draped across her torso and arms. At its centre sits a 21.85‑carat pear‑shaped morganite surrounded by 45.97 carats of diamonds.

Blunt built her look around the piece rather than the other way round. In a statement, she said she had 'a lot of fun' working with stylist Jessica Pastor on how to interpret this year's theme and that the necklace instantly felt right.

'When we saw this extraordinary creation from Mikimoto, we knew it was perfect, it feels like wearable art and captures the idea of jewellery becoming part of the garment,' she explained.

Pastor made the intent even clearer. 'Typically for the Met Gala, the clothing fully embodies the theme, while the jewellery plays more of a supporting role. Here, we reversed that,' she said. 'The body necklace became the garment, it defines the silhouette and directly expresses the relationship between the body and what adorns it.'

Blunt paired the necklace with a black semi‑sheer lace bodice with tassel and pearl detailing, black trousers and Jimmy Choo heels, keeping the clothes sharp but stripped‑back so the jewellery remained the focus.

She doubled down on the pearl idea with Mikimoto Bows Akoya Pearl Earrings set in 18‑carat white gold and carrying 40.7 carats of diamonds, a Mikimoto pearl ring with 2.8 carats of diamonds in white gold, and a Mikimoto Bows Akoya ring with 1.54 carats of diamonds set in platinum.

Emily Blunt's Long Met Gala Love Affair With Statement Looks

Emily Blunt's 2026 appearance built on a track record of carefully curated Met Gala looks that revolve around strong accessories.

In 2023, for Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, she wore a large black bow encircling a floral appliqué over a white blouse, paired with a custom Michael Kors ensemble of hand‑sequinned trousers and a matching duchesse satin overskirt with scattered sequins.

Back in 2019, she leaned into florals again in a gold mermaid‑style gown by Michael Kors Collection, crowned with a Stephen Jones headpiece. That dress alone was said to feature 510,000 sequins and 1,344 gold crystals, finished with custom Sam Edelman sandals.

This year, with Costume Art set to run at the Met from 10 May 2026 to 10 January 2027, curator Andrew Bolton has said the exhibition will explore 'the centrality of the dressed body' by pairing historic artworks with garments from the Costume Institute.

Blunt's decision to let a piece of jewellery draw the silhouette feels like an on‑theme extension of that idea, with her Met Gala family photos doubling as a neat piece of promotion for both the exhibition and her latest film.

Read more Miranda Priestly vs. The 'Business Bros': Inside the Feminist Battle to Save Runway in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Miranda Priestly vs. The 'Business Bros': Inside the Feminist Battle to Save Runway in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

This year's Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art marked the launch of the Costume Institute's new exhibition Costume Art, with a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art'. Co‑chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, the event asked guests to treat the body as a canvas.

Emily Blunt, now 43, leaned into the brief with a half‑million‑dollar pearl body necklace that effectively became her outfit.

The reunion came after a busy stretch of promotion for the long awaited sequel, with Blunt and Tucci joking days earlier about just how entangled their lives have become since the original film.

Tucci has been married to Felicity Blunt since 2012, and the couple have two children, Matteo, 11, and Emilia, eight, which means the red carpet photographs landed with the sort of built in warmth publicists usually have to work much harder to manufacture.