Spirit Airlines ceased all operations in the early hours of Saturday, 2 May 2026, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the United States. The 34-year-old budget carrier — the first American airline to fail for financial reasons in 25 years — announced its closure at 2:35 am after failing to secure a $500 million (£395 million) government bailout from the Trump administration.

The airline's president and CEO, Dave Davis, cited the 'sudden and sustained rise in fuel prices' as a key factor in the airline's final collapse. Its last flight, Spirit 1833, travelled from Detroit to Dallas and touched down just after midnight, quietly closing the chapter on three decades of ultra-low-cost air travel.

How Spirit Got Here

Spirit had been struggling financially for some time before Saturday's shutdown. The airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024, then filed again in August 2025 — a second attempt to restructure its debts and stay afloat. Bailout talks with the Trump administration ultimately broke down, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy arguing against the proposed $500 million (£395 million) rescue, saying, 'What we don't want to do is put good money after bad.'

Davis, speaking to the Wall Street Journal, was candid about the broader pressures facing budget carriers. 'Everybody burning cash — we just had a smaller pile to start with,' he said. 'They're not that far behind us in the race.'

What Happens to Your Ticket

For passengers holding Spirit bookings, the airline confirmed via a post on X that it would 'automatically process refunds' for purchases made by credit card. Those who paid through other means are advised to contact their bank or payment provider directly to dispute the charge, as Spirit is unlikely to be in a position to process non-card refunds given its financial state.

Passengers with travel insurance should file a claim immediately, citing the airline's insolvency as grounds. The US Department of Transportation moved quickly, with Secretary Duffy announcing a package of relief measures on Saturday morning to prevent fares from rising sharply and to keep affected passengers moving.

Which Airlines Are Stepping In

Several major carriers have agreed to offer capped or discounted fares to Spirit ticketholders who can show proof of purchase. JetBlue is offering special pricing for 72 hours, while Southwest is matching that window — though its deal must be arranged in person at an airport counter.

Delta's offer runs for five days, and United's extends for two full weeks, making it the longest relief window currently on the table. Allegiant Airlines, which covers many of the same regional routes Spirit operated, has frozen prices on overlapping routes and is offering 50 per cent off base fares through 10 May.

Duffy said the government had 'activated our airline partners to ensure passengers are not stranded, communities maintain route access, fares do not skyrocket, and Spirit's workforce is connected to new job opportunities.' Carriers are also offering spare jump seats to Spirit pilots and flight attendants who find themselves stranded away from home.

What Comes Next

Spirit is expected to sell its remaining aircraft and parts over the coming months. The company also holds an 11-acre headquarters campus near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, along with other real estate, all of which will be liquidated to repay creditors.

For its workforce, the outlook is uncertain. The shutdown leaves tens of thousands of employees without jobs, and while participating airlines have been asked to connect Spirit staff to available opportunities, no formal reemployment programme has been confirmed.

Spirit's collapse is the most significant airline failure in the United States in a generation. Its ultra-low-cost model kept fares competitive across the industry for over three decades, and its absence is likely to push ticket prices higher — particularly on routes connecting smaller regional airports that few other carriers serve. For everyday travellers, the ripple effects of Saturday's shutdown may be felt long after the final refund is processed.