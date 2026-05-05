This year's Cinco de Mayo offers mouthwatering deals and freebies for foodies wanting to celebrate the holiday in a big way.

Chipotle and Taco Bell spearhead Cinco de Mayo 2026 festivities with irresistible offerings, along with BOGO burritos partnerships with 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway. Celebrators can avail deals, discounts, and freebies from at least ten restaurants and food chains on 5 May, according to USA Today.

Cinco de Mayo Deals from Chipotle and Taco Bell

Chipotle customers get free chips with queso Blanco or guacamole when purchasing an entrée on the Chipotle app or the official website, just use code CINCO26 at checkout.

'Cinco de Mayo is all about coming together over food, and chips and sides are where the celebration begins... There's no better day to give them to our fans for free,' Chipotle Marketing Head Stephanie Perdue said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell's biggest Cinco de Mayo perk is exclusive to Grubhub+ members who place orders of at least £14.76 ($20). These orders arrive with a free Crunchwrap Supreme until Sunday, 10 May. Non-Grubhub+ members can jump in via a discounted six-month membership, only available this month.

Mexican Food Promos Available at Other Restaurants

Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy's offers deals on select menu items on 5 May, including $1 off on Mexican beers and discounted Ritas. Signature Chuy's products Compuesto, Lil' Chuy Gooey or the Boom-Boom Pow Queso bowls are also available all-day that day for just $5 (£3.69).

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BOGO burritos offer buy-one, get-one deals at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes outlets, which also sell 'Walking Taco' bags of ground beef, queso, pico de gallo and crunchy Doritos for $6 (£4.43).

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members also get $3 (£2.21) off on select Modelo Especial, Pacifico Clara, Coronita Extra and other beer products.

Those intending to head out and celebrate Cinco de Mayo at local haunts can check out deals at Moe's Southwest Grill, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Tocaya, On the Border, Checkers and Rally's, and Geopuff. The latter offers 40 per cent off on house favourites like Siete Tortilla Chips and Snak Club Tajin Mango Rings until 10 May, exclusively for FAM members.

The Food Network expands the roundup to 18 restaurants, including Chili's, Jack in the Box, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Taco John's, and Fat Tuesday. The promotional offers vary with the store's location and purchase methods.

What is Cinco de Mayo All About?

Cinco de Mayo falls on a Tuesday this year, but the celebration is expected to extend until the weekend. A huge misconception about Cinco de Mayo, which is Spanish for May 5, is that it's the annual celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The latter falls on 16 September, first celebrated in 1810, when the country gained independence from Spain.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla, when the Mexican Army beat Napoleon III's Second French Empire on 5 May 1862, according to USA Today. The holiday continues to remember that victory for the past 150 years across Mexico and the US.

'It's not a Mexican holiday, not an American holiday, but an American-Mexican holiday,' is how Jose Alamillo, professor of Chicano studies at California State University Channel Islands, describes the event.