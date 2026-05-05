A US Secret Service officer who had just completed a security assignment for Donald Trump in Miami was arrested in the early hours of Monday, 4 May, after hotel guests reported seeing him indecently exposed in a hallway, according to police in Florida.

The arrest came hours after the officer, identified in a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office report as 33-year-old John Andrew Spillman, had been on perimeter security detail at Trump National Doral. The president was in Miami on Sunday for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship, where Secret Service teams were deployed around the golf resort. Spillman was off duty at the time of the alleged incident and was staying at the nearby DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center.

According to multiple US outlets citing the arrest report, guests at the hotel contacted authorities shortly after midnight on Monday. They told officers they had been in the lobby when they noticed a man later identified as Spillman following them. Once they returned to their room on the sixth floor, they allegedly saw him in the corridor 'masturbating next to their hotel room.'

The report states that when hotel security staff went to investigate, they found the Secret Service officer with his trousers lowered and 'masturbating on the sixth floor'. He was taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail on a charge of indecent exposure. Jail records cited in the reports say he was being held on a $1,000 bond as of early Monday.

Spillman has since been placed on administrative leave from his post with the Secret Service, an agency that has long presented itself as the gold standard in federal protection work. The contrast between that image and the allegations now facing one of its officers is not something its leadership has tried to gloss over.

🇺🇸🚨Donald Trump: "Iran has been given only 24 hours. After that, the world may witness one of the most devastating air strikes ever seen." pic.twitter.com/zTqhIQ1vSi — America News (@AmericaPartyX) May 4, 2026

Secret Service Scrambles to Contain Fallout

Responding to the arrest, Richard Macauley, Chief of the Secret Service's Uniformed Division, issued a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, 5 May. He confirmed the agency was 'aware of the arrest of an off-duty Secret Service officer by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office' and did not attempt to play down the seriousness of the claims.

'The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel,' Macauley said, in comments that read as much like a message to Congress and the public as to his own staff. He added that the Secret Service 'takes these matters with the utmost seriousness' and that Spillman had been put on administrative leave while both the criminal case and an internal investigation run their course.

Read more Secret Service Agent Allegedly Hit by Colleague in Trump Dinner Shooting, 'Friendly Fire' Claims Now Intensify Secret Service Agent Allegedly Hit by Colleague in Trump Dinner Shooting, 'Friendly Fire' Claims Now Intensify

There has been no public statement from Trump about the arrest at the time of writing. The president's name is threaded through the incident in an unavoidable way: the man now accused of exposing himself in a hotel hallway had been guarding Trump's perimeter only hours earlier. There is no suggestion in any of the available documents that Trump was aware of the alleged behaviour at the time, nor that his movements were compromised.

Still, for an agency already under intense scrutiny over its protective decisions, the image of a uniformed officer in custody so soon after a high-profile presidential detail is politically awkward. The Secret Service has not released further information on Spillman's service record, his length of time in the agency or his previous assignments.

Nothing in the publicly reported material so far clarifies whether alcohol, stress or any other factors may have played a role. The arrest report, as quoted by US media, focuses squarely on the accounts of hotel guests and the observations of security personnel. Until more filings emerge from the Miami-Dade courts, the broader circumstances remain largely opaque, and nothing beyond the recorded charge and quoted statements can be taken as confirmed.

Miami Arrest Follows White House Shooting

The incident in Miami came less than ten days after a very different crisis tested the Secret Service, this time in Washington. During the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, 25 April, shots were fired near the event, forcing agents to react under live-fire conditions.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 31-year-old California computer scientist Cole Tomas Allen. According to charges outlined in US reports, Allen was arrested at the scene and is accused of attempted assassination of the president, interstate transport of a firearm to commit a felony and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

The juxtaposition is stark. In Washington, Secret Service personnel were praised for moving swiftly once gunfire was detected near an event attended by senior officials and media figures. In Miami, local officers found one of their own federal colleagues in handcuffs, accused of conduct that the agency's leadership now says violates basic standards of decency, let alone professional ethics.

For an organisation defined, at least in its own mythology, by discipline and self-control, Spillman's arrest becomes more than a lurid footnote. It raises the familiar, uncomfortable question of how rigorously the Secret Service identifies and addresses troubling behaviour in its ranks before it comes into public view.