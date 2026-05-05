An Arkansas education director who prosecutors said turned a classroom into a humiliating arena for child abuse has been sentenced after pleading guilty to orchestrating what officials repeatedly described as a 'makeshift child fight club.'

The punishment closes one part of a case that has been deeply disturbing not because of a single assault, but because it unfolded in a school entrusted with vulnerable children.

Mary Tracy Morrison, 51, owner and director of The Delta Institute for the Developing Brain and the ENGAGE programme in Jonesboro, was admitted on Monday to one count of permitting child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. A Craighead County judge ordered Morrison to serve 30 days in county jail, followed by 120 days of electronically monitored house arrest and 108 months, or nine years, of probation.

Morrison is now permanently barred from working with children in any professional setting, must surrender her occupational therapy licence and any related credentials, undergo a mental health assessment and comply with all recommended treatment. She is also forbidden from contacting the victim.

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Video Evidence Left Little Room For Defence

The case began in April 2025 after the mother of a 13-year-old student reported to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office that her child had suffered sustained mental and physical abuse while attending the school. What investigators found went far beyond a disciplinary complaint. They secured classroom video and audio recordings through a search warrant, and the footage became the centrepiece of the prosecution.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Morrison instructed the child to sit on the floor while surrounded by 18 other juvenile students. Prosecutors said she then directed the group to place their hands on the child and strike the victim with an 'unknown object.' The recording also showed Morrison herself placing her hands on the student during the incident.

What makes this especially grim is that the abuse was not chaotic or spontaneous. Investigators described it as structured, prolonged and performative. While Morrison berated the child throughout, another student was seen kicking and choking the victim. At one point, authorities said, Morrison gave that student a high five, a gesture prosecutors later cited as evidence that she was not merely present but actively encouraging the attack.

The episode lasted roughly 30 minutes. Deputies said it included a teacher instructing one child to hit another 'in the private area,' before Morrison allegedly ordered the victim to apologise to the surrounding students. She then instructed those present not to speak about what had happened. That detail cannot be brushed aside because it suggests consciousness, not confusion. This was an adult trying to shut down disclosure.

Prosecutors Chose Restrictions Over Trial Trauma

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Thomason said the plea agreement was designed to prevent victims from having to relive the events in open court while still imposing long-term safeguards on Morrison. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katie Calaway separately said the outcome reflected both the evidence and the best interests of those affected.

There had been little doubt that the prosecution intended to press hard. Months earlier, Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood publicly labelled Morrison the 'ringleader of this makeshift child fight club' and argued that anyone who viewed the footage would be outraged. Court records later showed hundreds of jurors had been summoned ahead of a scheduled trial before Morrison instead entered her guilty plea.

Other Staff Still Face Scrutiny

Morrison was not the only adult arrested. Three additional employees, Michael Bean, Kristin Bell and Kathrine Lipscomb, were also charged after investigators alleged they witnessed parts of the abuse and failed to intervene. Authorities further noted that the staff members were mandated reporters, making their alleged inaction a serious issue in itself.

Prosecutors have described a room where multiple adults moved in and out while a child was degraded, assaulted and then silenced. Morrison's guilty plea secures one conviction, but it also leaves behind a harder question about institutional oversight at a facility specifically marketed to support developing minds.