Thousands of flyers had to deal with another day of US flight delays and cancellations as major airports in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Dallas and other cities encountered rampant flight disruptions.

This created long queues at airport terminals and missed connecting flights, leading to increased frustration among travellers. There has been a notable increase in incidents of unruly behaviour and air rage spiking among irate travellers.

How Airports Are Affected by US Flight Delays

Based on reports, over 15,000 to 30,000 flights have been delayed or cancelled nationwide since Easter weekend. Most of the US flight delays and cancellations impacted the country's busiest travel hubs such as the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, New York's John F. Kennedy and La Guardia airports.

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The Miami International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport were also affected by flight disruptions. Atlanta frequently ranks among the busiest airports in the world, experienced knock-on flight delays as incoming planes arrived late and gates became packed with irritated travellers.

Chicago O'Hare also remained constrained, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently enforcing summer flight caps. The caps were imposed to decrease persistent congestion, and to improve reliability and consistent flight schedules after poor ratings for 'on-time performance' in 2025.

Travellers in New York's JFK and La Guardia airports, reportedly had to endure long waits and schedule changes as ripple effects spread through the Northeast corridor. Flight delays in a single major hub frequently cascade into other airports because aeroplane and crews are scheduled to operate multiple routes in the same day.

In Dallas Fort Worth, another vital domestic connection hub, operations also struggled with weather-associated and operational setbacks. These setbacks forced airlines to reshuffle aeroplanes and crews. Similar situations were also reported in Los Angeles, Miami and Houston where travellers crowded departure boards searching for US flight delay updates.

What Industry Experts Say About US Flight Delays

Industry analysts infer that the conjunction of heavy travel demand, spring weather systems and tightly packed flight schedules have made the domestic and international aviation network particularly susceptible to US flight delays and cancellations.

In early April, extreme Easter holiday travel traffic associated with storm systems lead to more than 15,000 US flight delays and over 2,000 cancelled flights nationwide over a span of several days.

Airlines Affected by US Flight Delays and Cancellations

Major carriers affected by the US flight delays and cancellations comprise of Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and domestic flight operators such as SkyWest.

Whilst the airline companies attempted to reaccommodate passengers, most travellers reported complications when finding alternative seats due to flights being near capacity. Some experts note that once delays start at major travel hubs such as Chicago, Atlanta or Dallas, the effects quickly spread nationwide.

Advice for Flyers Experiencing US Flight Delays

Planes that are scheduled for later departures may land late, and crew work hours force cancellations, leading to missed connecting flights. Onward flights can be postponed to the next day, literally creating more traffic at the gates and ramps.

Flyers are advised to monitor airline apps, rebook as soon as possible and arrive at airports ahead of time. Some airline companies also advised travellers to check baggage policies and gate assignments more often, as changes can occur quite erratically and frequently. The latest US flight delays and cancellations have proven how fragile the air travel industry has become.