aaron-gordon-injury-update-nuggets-rocked-by-brutal-news-just-minutes-before-tipoff

The Nuggets' playoffs prospects looked bleak in Game 5, after Aaron Gordon's injury prevented him from playing against the Timberwolves.

The Denver Nuggets received a crushing blow moments before Game 5 of their first‑round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Power forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out of the game due to injury, specifically left calf tightness. Led by head coach David Adelman, the Nuggets headed out to court in a potential elimination game.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Timberwolves:



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vopmlTAsKJ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 28, 2026

Nuggets Win Game 5 Despite Aaron Gordon's Exclusion

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Gordon's absence leaves a gaping hole in Denver's starting lineup, as the veteran forward has been a linchpin of their defensive switching and offensive spacing throughout the season.

The Nuggets won Game 5 despite the handicap, but they'll have to turn that break into a streak to defeat the Timberwolves. The latter still leads the Round 1 Playoffs match, three versus two.

The injury has been building over the course of the series, with Gordon already missing out on Game 3 after struggling with the calf tightness that has plagued him all season. 'Obviously it's a downer. But it's over. He's not playing, so the guys that are are prepared to win,' Adelman told NBA.com.

Gordon first felt the injury in Game 2 after scoring eight points. In Game 4, he logged just 23 minutes, finishing with nine points, one rebound, and one block while appearing visibly limited each time he pushed himself off the floor. The Nuggets have also been playing the series without small forward Payton Watson, who is still recovering from a strained hamstring.

Spencer Jones Plays Aaron Gordon's Court Position

Despite the recent win, the injuries add to the Nuggets' frustrating setbacks. The team leaned heavily on Gordon in past playoff runs only to see those efforts undermined by recurring leg issues.

For Game 5, the Nuggets pivoted to Spencer Jones in Gordon's place, hoping the young wing could provide both energy and defensive versatility against Minnesota's balanced attack.

Jones responded with 20 points, three steals, and three blocks while shooting 4‑for‑5 from three and 7‑for‑9 from the field, a performance that will likely test Denver's long‑term plans at the wing position.

Gordon Delivered Despite a Similar Injury Last Season

Gordon's injury history this season has been particularly brutal, with the forward missing 46 regular‑season games, mostly due to his recurring hamstring issues. He powered through a similar injury last year, when the Nuggets squared off with the Thunders.

'Everything that I could possibly do: hot, cold, contrast, massage, hyperbaric, everything that I could possibly do, just so I could be out there and fight for my team,' he said then, per Basketball Forever. 'I knew the risks, but I wanted to be out there for my team. I gave it my all.'

Despite the gloom, the Nuggets' head staff are hopeful, assuring that Gordon's status will be reevaluated on a day‑to‑day basis rather than through any long‑term exclusion. In the meantime, Denver's remaining rotation players have been told to adjust their roles and shoulder more responsibility in both the half‑court and transition game.

The injury has reignited questions about Gordon's long‑term durability and how the Nuggets might structure his minutes in future postseason runs. The team now finds itself relying on a patchworked wing group to cover the minutes and responsibilities that Gordon would typically own.