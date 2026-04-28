Staring at potential elimination, Nikola Jokic knew he had to do something to keep the Denver Nuggets afloat. The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player did just that, unleashing a triple-double performance of 27 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds in the Nuggets win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 125-113.

The herculean effort was necessary for Jokic who had to carry the frontline load with Aaron Gordon still sidelined by calf issues. He suffered the injury in the Denver Nuggets Game 2 loss to the T-Wolves, 119-114.

However, the eight-time All-Star got ample support from his backcourt partner Jamal Murray. Murray added 24 points to back up Jokic, allowing Denver to narrow the series gap to 3-2.

'We had to play like we were down 3-1,' Murray said. 'I think we did a good job of bringing energy into the game and playing for 48 minutes, not letting up off the gas. That was a great team win.'

Nikola Jokic Triple-Double Breaks Records And Sets Tone

While the win was what mattered most for the Nuggets, Jokic's showing also rewarded him with something else. His triple-double performance allowed him to tie former teammate Russell Westbrook for first place in all-time combined regular-season and playoff triple-doubles.

It was The Joker's 221 triple-double, arguably a huge milestone for him and league history.

Nikola Jokic has officially tied Russell Westbrook for No. 1 in all-time regular season + playoff triple-doubles.



Unreal. (via @realapp) pic.twitter.com/GGs4hcqyho — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 28, 2026

While that Game 5 showing was vintage Jokic, some have observed that the 2023 Finals MVP has not exactly been playing up to par. Usually a reliable offensive player, the 31-year-old has notably shot poorly in the Nuggets-Timberwolves series.

Jokic is usually reliable from the field. He showed that in the regular season, shooting 61.8% from the field and 38% from the three-point region. In the Nuggets first four games in the playoffs, he has shot an atrocious 42% from the field and 18.5% from beyond the arc.

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When asked about his performance, Jokic described his play as average. However, there were critics who felt he was playing some of the worst basketball of his career.

'If we're being real, it's been much below his average,' Anthony Slater of ESPN said on X. 'We're talking about a guy who shoots 56% from the field for his career, once had a season where he shot 63%, has never shot worse than 47% in a playoff series. And in this playoff series, he's shooting 39% overall, 18% from three, 5-of-21 in fourth quarters,' he added.

Nikola Jokic called his play in this series “average,” but it’s been far below his average.



Career 56% FG

Once shot 63% for full season

Never below 47% in a playoff series



This series vs Minnesota: 39%

Against Gobert: 33%



SportsCenter hit on the pressure Jokic faces pic.twitter.com/4IpEXbfVRo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 27, 2026

Before that observation, Jokic admitted that it hasn't exactly been a good series for him. While he admits that he has been struggling to hit it from afar, he credited the defensive effort of Timberwolves centre, Rudy Gobert.

'[I'm playing] average. I don't shoot well, especially for three. And Rudy [Gobert] does a good job, physically, testing the referees. He's a good defender. And not only him,' Jokic said via Basketnews.com.

Series Pressure Builds As Nuggets Push Forward

Heading into Game 6, the Nuggets travel back to Minneapolis with hopes of knotting the series and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7. Gordon's return remains questionable although the T-Wolves may be without some key players.

Donte DiVincenzo has been ruled out for the season after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in Game 4. Anthony Edwards remains doubtful after suffering a knee injury in that same game. According to NBA.com, Ant-Man will be sidelined for at least a week. This means that Edwards will likely miss Game 6 unless the All-Star guard is given the green light to suit up.

The Timberwolves are listed as slight favourites over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, laying 2.5 points at -105, with a -135 moneyline. Denver comes in at +2.5 with -115 odds and a +110 moneyline, in what bookmakers expect to be a tight contest according to Sports Betting Dime.