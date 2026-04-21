An inadvertent kick to the groin of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson by CJ McCollum in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup has set the tone for a closely contested series. However, the 2016 NBA Most Improved Player insists he is not the villain that many Knicks fans portray him as.

The incident, along with McCollum's post-game comments, has led to him being branded a public enemy. While aware of that perception, the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft views it differently.

CJ McCollum accused Jalen Brunson of flopping after kicking him in the groin... pic.twitter.com/Tx18EI4JUK — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) April 19, 2026

'I'm not the villain,' McCollum said after leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 107-106 win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference matchup according to ESPN. 'I'm a nice guy with two kids and a wife. I think it's admiration. Great, passionate fans in a hostile environment. If anything, I think it's a sign of respect,' he added.

"I am no villain, I'm a nice guy with two kids and a wife." 😂



CJ McCollum after beating the Knicks in Game 2 😅



pic.twitter.com/DxvESG9iF7 — US/UKsportsHQ (@GOsisike) April 21, 2026

Regardless of what McCollum and fans think, the two incidents have turned the Knicks-Hawks series into a more intense contest. The series is level, and the rivalry is expected to escalate from here.

CJ McCollum Embraces Hostile Knicks Crowd

Rather than be affected by the jeers and taunts of Knicks supporters, McCollum appeared to channel them into positive energy. That was on full display in Game 2, with the 6-foot-3 guard finishing with a game-high 32 points in the Hawks' victory.

Alongside the hostile, expletive-laced chants from the Madison Square Garden crowd, the veteran guard was also involved in heated exchanges in Game 2. One involved Jose Alvarado, with a verbal back-and-forth resulting in both players receiving technical fouls.

What made it more significant for McCollum was his role in the comeback. Trailing by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, he helped spark a turnaround that allowed the Hawks to level the series and avoid a 0-2 deficit.

'I've been to games in the Garden as a fan ... I've seen playoff games here. It is a pleasure to be able to play here. A pleasure to walk off the court with a win,' McCollum said.

For the next two games, McCollum will be away from the hostile Knicks crowd as the series shifts to State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, based on the regular-season meetings, New York has shown that home-court advantage is not a major obstacle.

Hawks Look to Capitalise as Series Shifts

They have won twice at that venue during the regular season, suggesting the Knicks could be well placed to respond to their Game 2 loss and potentially level the series. In their first meeting, the Knicks won 128-125. They also took the third and final encounter 108-105.

However, performances often change in the postseason, and McCollum is a clear example. After averaging 18.7 points in the regular season, he has increased his output to 29.0 points across the first two games.

But against a team led by the talented duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, McCollum cannot do it alone. Jalen Johnson has provided support, averaging 20.0 points so far.

Atlanta will need further contributions from players such as Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic if they are to derail the Knicks' postseason push. Aware that this is the same side targeting another deep run following its 2025 Eastern Conference finals appearance, the Hawks know there is little room for error.

The Knicks are -185 favourites over the Hawks at +155 in this Eastern Conference first-round matchup, according to the New York Times. Given the odds, McCollum and his teammates will aim to defy expectations and swing momentum in their favour.

The Hawks host the Knicks in Game 3 on 23 April at State Farm Arena. The winner will take a 2-1 series lead.