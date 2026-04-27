WNBA star Lexie Brown finally speaks out about her alleged involvement in Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship.

Lexie Brown has clapped back at rumours linking her to Klay Thompson amid his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion. 'I've seen what's being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation,' the WNBA star posted on Instagram.

Ensuring her response was unequivocal, she stressed that her career remains her only priority. 'This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that,' she asserted. Speculation over Lexie's involvement in Klay and Megan's falling out spread life wildfire, sparked by the latter's bombshell revelation.

Cheating Allegations Prompt Klay and Megan's Breakup

Read more Klay Thompson's Ex Claims He Kept a 'Cheating Diary' and Leaked Some Pages Back in 2019 Klay Thompson's Ex Claims He Kept a 'Cheating Diary' and Leaked Some Pages Back in 2019

Megan sparked the cheating firestorm last Saturday, in an Instagram Story. 'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'' she wrote. 'Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season. Now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b**ch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye y'all.'

Megan's representative later confirmed the breakup to TMZ. 'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,' the rep told the outlet. 'Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.'

Online Rumours Accuse Lexie Brown of Causing the Split

One source was cited as the root of all the rumours naming Brown as the third party. An X account called Error claimed that Lexie shared her messages with Klay through her Instagram Close Friends story. Allegedly, Klay also said his relationship with Megan was 'just for social media.' Megan did not name the cheater she suspected in her Instagram Story.

Speculation intensified when Klay reportedly unfollowed Lexie on Instagram, prompting her to limit comments and receive widespread online trolling. No verified evidence or NBA insider reports confirmed any connection between the two athletes.

Lexie Brown, 31, plays point guard for the Seattle Storm after stints with the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun, and overseas in France. A Massachusetts native, she joined Seattle in 2025 and kept her Instagram account public despite the recent controversy.

A Brief Timeline of Megan and Klay's Relationship

Megan and Klay dated nearly a year before the public fallout, with her sharing glimpses of their relationship, like cooking for his family at Thanksgiving. 'We met and it was such a meet cute,' Megan told People last July. 'I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie. He's the nicest person I've ever met in my life.'

The couple unfollowed each other on Instagram last week, and the confirmed split has now rippled across the NBA, WNBA, and the music industry. At the moment, the scandal has only cemented Lexie, Megan, and Klay's followings. Yet another rumour has also surfaced, accusing Megan of making intimate gestures with another man while she was still with Klay.

None of the involved parties has officially addressed the rumours, leaving fans with more questions than answers. Many now want the full narrative, asserting that what has been revealed is unfairly one-sided.