Paxton Lynch has not totally given up on returning to the NFL even if it meant doing it the hard way. Last seen with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, the former third overall pick of the Denver Broncos planned to do that by suiting up for the Colorado Spartans in the National Arena League.

It appeared Lynch was on the right track in the Spartans' first couple of games. But that was until tragedy struck, with the former Memphis Tiger suffering a torn LCL (Lateral Collateral Ligament) in his third game in the indoor football league on 28 March.

With the season-ending injury, Lynch's NFL comeback plans took a hit. He was noticeably frustrated at the mishap, admitting it was something he dreaded.

'I was pissed off," he said to The Denver Post. 'And it sucks. I didn't want it to be like this.'

NFL Comeback Shelved...For Good?

With the injury, the focus for Lynch right now is recovery. It was not mentioned how long he will be out, a precedent for what he could possibly do next.

Given the unfortunate turn of events, Lynch was non-committal about his football future. In that same interview with the Denver Post, the Texas native admitted he was unsure if he would play on in 2027. Further, he added that if the NAL is where his pro football career would end that he was fine with it.

From the way Paxton was talking, it sounded like he was ready to accept that his football career was over. It was in stark contrast to his previous outlook, brimming with confidence that returning to the NFL was within reach.

'I was like, "OK, if I play this year in arena football, I'm going to play as Paxton Lynch. I'm going to have full confidence in myself. I don't really care." And that's what I did,' he said.

Lynch's Next Football Move Teased

If Lynch's stint with the Spartans was indeed the last, it caps a rocky football career run by the 6-foot-7 quarterback. After turning heads in Memphis, it was understandable why the Broncos considered him as the next big thing to succeed Peyton Manning in 2016.

Denver selected Lynch third overall after top pick Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) and second overall selection Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles). Paxton did get his chances in his rookie season with the Broncos. However, he lasted only two seasons with the team.

He managed to hook up with two other teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Steelers in 2019. Unfortunately, he failed to make the grade and was subsequently waived.

Paxton Lynch is playing Quarterback in Denver this weekend.



Sat down with the former Broncos 1st-round pick to ask him about his new Arena League career and reflect on his time with the Broncos. #9sports pic.twitter.com/FcONAhva47 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) April 10, 2026

Lynch took his act to other leagues. This included stints in the Canadian Football League, the United States Football League and the XFL before ending up in the NAL.

Before the injury, Lynch admitted that coaching could be among the options ahead for him. He admits that he opted to play on, pointing out how his kids wanted to see him play as well as some others.

However with the season-ending injury, the landscape may be changing. With Lynch seemingly admitting to be at peace with ending his career, the next viable step is to coach. He admits his love for the game remains and this is perhaps the next best thing he may consider.