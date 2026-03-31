The Adelaide 36ers have lodged a formal complaint with the National Basketball League (NBL) after accusing Sydney Kings co-owner and assistant coach Andrew Bogut of body-shaming their team owner, Grant Kelley, during the ongoing NBL championship series.

The allegations come amid a tense best-of-five series, with the Kings currently leading 2-1. The 36ers claim Bogut's comments have caused emotional distress and could constitute cyber-bullying, prompting the club to involve both the NBL and other regulatory authorities in the matter.

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Details of the Alleged Incident

Reports indicate the confrontation took place in the tunnel after Adelaide's victory over Sydney in game two of the series. Grant Kelley told Code Sports on Sunday that Bogut made comments about his weight, which the former NBA star later disputed.

Kelley described his own response, saying, 'Let's just say I'm the size of Akebono the sumo wrestler, that's my journey, that's my issue.' He characterised Bogut's behaviour as a 'power trip', suggesting it may stem from the Australian Olympian's athletic background and stature.

The controversy escalated after game three when Bogut posted on Instagram: 'Nice to get back to the locker room unencumbered tonight, in what one can only assume was a rush to major sponsor Hungry Jack's drive-thru outlet.' He also shared an image on X of Family Guy protagonist Peter Griffin holding basketballs, drawing further attention on social media.

Official Statements from Both Clubs

In a statement on Monday, the Adelaide 36ers addressed the conduct of 'a Sydney Kings co-owner and assistant coach,' referring to Bogut's dual role as a member of the ownership group and part of Brian Goorjian's coaching staff.

The statement read: 'The Adelaide 36ers are aware of persistent and repeated personal attacks by a Sydney Kings co-owner and assistant coach directed towards our owner Grant Kelley. The 36ers understand that body-shaming is not a joke, but rather a very real source of anxiety and emotional distress for people of all genders and ages. We also stand against cyber-bullying in all its forms.'

The statement confirmed that the matter has been formally reported to the NBL and may be addressed further with regulatory authorities during the off-season.

The Sydney Kings did not comment directly on the body-shaming claims, but chief executive Mark Thompson said: 'Emotions run high during championships, which we have seen from both sides over the past three games. This series is shaping up to be one of the greats, and our focus is on supporting our players, coaches, support staff, and fans. What happens on the court is our number one priority.'

Championship Context

The Kings currently hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, with Adelaide hosting game four on Wednesday night. The 36ers are seeking their first NBL title since 2002, adding significance to the ongoing championship clash. Both clubs have highlighted the intensity of the series, and tensions between teams have increasingly captured public and media attention.

Public Reaction and Next Steps

Media coverage and social media discussion have amplified the controversy, focusing on Bogut's dual role as an assistant coach and co-owner. The allegations have raised questions about professional conduct during high-stakes games and the impact of social media posts on reputations.

The NBL will now review the complaint lodged by the Adelaide 36ers, with potential actions expected during the league's off-season. Regulatory authorities may also become involved depending on the outcome of the review.