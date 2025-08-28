A seven-year-old incident has resurfaced in court, with US rapper Cardi B facing serious allegations made by a former security guard.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared in a Los Angeles civil court this week to deny claims that she assaulted a security guard during a visit to her obstetrician on 24 February 2018. The guard, Emani Ellis, claims the rapper scratched her face with a 7.5cm nail and spat on her during a confrontation outside the doctor's office.

Ellis is seeking £19 million (approximately $24 million) in damages, alleging assault, battery, false imprisonment, negligence, and emotional distress. The incident took place when Cardi B was four months pregnant and attending a private appointment.

Cardi B Says Altercation Was Verbal, Not Physical

Cardi B told the jury that the disagreement never escalated beyond a heated exchange. She claims Ellis followed her in the hallway, appeared to record her without consent, and refused to give her space. The rapper admitted to shouting obscenities but firmly denied any physical contact, saying, 'I didn't touch her.'

She explained she was protecting the privacy of a then-unknown pregnancy and felt cornered. Cardi B stated that she was surprised when Ellis later accused her of assault. Her lawyer argued that she feared for her unborn child and questioned the accuracy of Ellis' version of events.

@entertainmenttonight Cardi B makes the courtroom laugh while she testifies in her civil assault trial. The rapper is accused of verbally and physically attacking a security guard outside a Beverly Hills medical office in 2018. Cardi denies the allegations. #cardib #cardibtrial ♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight - Entertainment Tonight

Witnesses Contradict Ellis' Claims

Two members of the doctor's staff testified in Cardi B's defence. Receptionist Tierra Malcolm said she saw Ellis confront the rapper in the hallway and tried to intervene. In the process, Malcolm claimed she suffered a cut on her forehead, which she believes came from Ellis' reaching arms, not Cardi B.

Dr David Finke, who saw the incident unfold, also said he did not witness any physical contact from Cardi B to Ellis. He added that Ellis showed no visible injuries to her face at the time. Finke told jurors he was 'flabbergasted' by the later allegations.

Ellis Describes Verbal Abuse and Humiliation

Ellis testified earlier that she was doing her routine rounds when she spotted Cardi B exiting an elevator. She said she expressed surprise aloud, but did not record or notify anyone of the sighting. According to her account, Cardi B became confrontational, accusing her of leaking news about the visit.

Ellis claims the rapper spat at her, scratched her cheek, insulted her appearance, used slurs, and threatened her job. A plastic surgeon, who examined Ellis in 2022, testified that the scar on her face was likely caused by fingernails.

Rapper's Reaction and Social Media Response

In court, Cardi B said the two women stood chest-to-chest, exchanging insults, but she would not have tried to fight someone she considered much bigger while pregnant. She told jurors that her fans informed her about Ellis' online comments after the incident, prompting Cardi B to respond publicly, calling them lies.

The rapper, known for her distinctive style, maintained a composed presence throughout the three-day trial. She appeared in different wigs and hairstyles each day, including a long black wig and a blond showgirl look.

Trial Outcome Still Pending

The court has yet to reach a verdict in the civil case. The defence concluded its arguments on 28 August 2025. With both sides presenting conflicting accounts, it is now up to the jury to determine what happened that day.