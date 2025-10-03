Miley Cyrus has been the subject of a fresh tabloid claim that she has been privately deriding her ex-husband's recent engagement, but there is no public, on-the-record remark from the singer that repeats the exact language of the gossip.

What exists on the public record are three verifiable threads: the engagement announcement by Gabriella Brooks on 12 September 2025, which shows the couple and the ring; Miley's own recent Vogue interview, published on 24 September 2025, in which she speaks in reflective terms about keepsakes from her past; and earlier public moments, including a 2022 festival on-stage comment, when Cyrus would publicly cast marriage in negative terms.

A Tumultuous Decade: From Sparks to Splits

Cyrus and Hemsworth's story began on the set of The Last Song in 2009. Their early courtship was characterised by on-again/off-again dynamics, ending briefly in 2010 before reconciling. Their first engagement was announced on 31 May 2012, with Hemsworth proposing via a 3.5-carat Neil Lane ring. But by September 2013, they had broken off the engagement.

Their romance rekindled by early 2016, with Cyrus again wearing an engagement ring and the pair eventually marrying on 23 December 2018 in a private ceremony in Nashville. In August 2019, after less than a year, they announced their separation. Hemsworth filed for divorce shortly thereafter, citing irreconcilable differences, and by January 2020 their divorce was finalised.

Throughout, Cyrus has acknowledged the strain of public scrutiny. After their separation, she responded to speculation in a Twitter thread, denying that infidelity ended the marriage and saying she and Hemsworth had been together for a decade.

The Claim: RadarOnline's 'Exclusive' and its Sourcing

RadarOnline published an 'exclusive' report alleging that Cyrus has been telling friends that Hemsworth 'can't make a marriage work' and that 'she's telling anyone who'll listen that it won't last'. The piece is framed around anonymous insiders and an editorial summary rather than a direct quote from Cyrus to the camera or on the record.

Tabloid exclusives based on unnamed 'pals' are commonplace in celebrity coverage, and they are not, by themselves, proof of an individual's intent or words. Good practice in verification requires either an on-the-record comment, audio/video of the remark, or corroboration from a named source — none of which Radar supplied in the story.

What Miley Cyrus Has Actually Said in Public

When we look at Miley Cyrus's own public interviews and appearances, the primary record the subject herself controls, a different tone appears.

In a Vogue feature published on 24 September 2025, Cyrus is shown thoughtfully cataloguing her life and admits she keeps clothing and letters from relationships as 'beautiful moments' to 'savour'. The interview is reflective and archival in tone; it contains no mention of the Hemsworth engagement or an instruction to disparage it.

Miley has, however, been blunt about her marriage in other public contexts. During a performance at Lollapalooza Brazil on 27 March 2022, she quipped, 'Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine, mine was a f***ing disaster', a remark she later shared via social media.

If Miley Cyrus is indeed telling friends that Hemsworth won't 'make it last, 'that narrative is consistent with a broader psychological pattern one might trace in former relationships. But we should not conflate private grievances with public declarations.

The historical record does show she has been outspoken about her marriage, yet those statements were either retrospective (reflecting regret, disappointment) or symbolic (lyrics, quips on stage), not targeted barbs at a new fiancée.