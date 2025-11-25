Hannah Montana's 20-year legacy has returned to the spotlight as Miley Cyrus is reportedly in talks for a 2026 anniversary project linked to Disney's Backyard Sessions. But what exactly do we know about it?

Miley Cyrus stated in July that she wanted to mark 20 years of Hannah Montana with something meaningful. She spoke about this during a SiriusXM interview, reflecting on the sitcom's debut on 24 March 2006. Cyrus said she hoped to design something special because the show marked the beginning of her career.

Cyrus explained that she started as a character she once believed she would struggle to move past, yet the role has since become a source of nostalgia. She noted that Hannah Montana is now associated with childhood memories for many viewers. The singer also said she looked forward to the chance to celebrate the milestone.

The Double Life of Hannah Montana

The Emmy-nominated series followed Miley Stewart, a schoolgirl who lived a double life as pop star Hannah Montana. It played a major role in launching Cyrus' music career and produced several platinum-selling soundtracks. The accompanying Best of Both Worlds Tour went on to earn around £43 million (approximately $54 million).

Cyrus has previously discussed how the show shaped her early life. In a March 2021 interview, she described childhood stardom as a period that led to an identity crisis. She said she sometimes created a heightened version of herself to feel seen and valued.

Hannah Montana Tour Speculation for 2026

Fans have questioned whether the 20th anniversary could lead to a Hannah Montana tour in 2026. Cyrus has not announced any plans for a tour linked to the milestone. Interviews suggest a tour remains unlikely due to her current stance on large-scale performances.

During a May 2023 conversation with British Vogue, she explained she no longer enjoys touring. Cyrus said she appreciates singing for friends, but performing for large crowds is not something she wishes to return to. Her last world tour took place in 2014 with the Bangerz Tour.

Rumoured Backyard Sessions Project

In November 2025, fan-run Instagram accounts 'mileyxxcyrxs' and 'itsmileycoming' posted claims that Cyrus was negotiating a Backyard Sessions project involving Hannah Montana. They also claimed her upcoming album, MC10, was complete with 13 tracks. Neither the sessions nor the album details have been confirmed.

The posts received thousands of likes and shares across social platforms. Fans expressed excitement with comments such as 'I'm gonna sob' and 'her last album was fire.' Others offered contrasting views, noting concerns about her recent chart performance.

Backyard Sessions typically feature relaxed performances filmed in outdoor settings, where Disney uses the format to create intimate, stripped-back musical moments with its stars. The sessions often revisit familiar songs and are presented as a more personal extension of an artist's work.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With the anniversary approaching, anticipation surrounding Cyrus' plans continues to grow. Her statements in July suggest she intends to acknowledge the milestone in a meaningful way. For now, the reported Backyard Sessions project remains the most recently talked-about possibility linked to Hannah Montana's 20-year return.