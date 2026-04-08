During a political rally for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Tuesday, US, Vice‑President JD Vance found himself in an unexpectedly awkward moment when his attempt to call President Donald Trump went straight to voicemail—in front of thousands of supporters.

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The incident shared on X (formerly Twitter) prompted jokes as Vance waited on stage for a response that initially never came.

Vance was in Hungary on a two‑day trip to publicly support Orbán's bid for re‑election ahead of the country's general election scheduled for 12 April 2026. Orbán, a long‑time conservative figure known for his nationalist policies and scepticism toward the European Union, has courted support from populist leaders abroad, including Trump and other right‑wing allies.

Vance's presence at the 'Day of Friendship' event was to show that the US is backing Orbán to reinforce shared political positions on issues ranging from immigration to EU influence.

The Voicemail Moment in Budapest

The moment happened as Vance prepared to deliver a speech at the MTK Sportpark rally, which drew a crowd of several thousand Orbán supporters.

'Before I started my remarks, I actually had a special guest that asked that I give him a phone call,' Vance told the audience, setting up what he described as a surprise. 'Let's hope he actually answers, or this is going to be very embarrassing,' he added.

Lmfaoooooo I’m crying he got Vance on do not disturb https://t.co/nPMkT2zJ6s — Doom Coming (@Getthebagcoach) April 7, 2026

Vance then dialled Trump's number on speakerphone for the nearly 5,000‑strong crowd to hear. Moments later, an automated voice cut through: 'I'm sorry, the person you are trying to reach has a voicemail box that has not been set up yet,' indicating that the call had gone to voicemail. The pause was brief but visibly awkward, with Vance and the crowd left hanging.

Undeterred, Vance immediately dialled again, and this time Trump picked up.

On speakerphone, Trump greeted the audience, at one point saying: 'I love Hungary and I love that Viktor... he's a fantastic man. We've had a tremendous relationship,' praising Orbán's leadership. Trump added that Hungary had resisted mass migration in a way many other nations had not, remarks that drew cheers from the crowd.

Why Vance Was Calling Trump

This phone call was not just a random stunt for the crowd. Vance's appearance at the rally and his decision to ring Trump live on stage were meant to show political support.

Vance himself has often backed Orbán's style of politics, especially his tough stance on immigration, traditional conservative values, and criticism of the European Union. He has also argued that officials in Brussels should not have too much influence over Hungary's politics.

Trump's support for Orbán also appears to be politically useful. The two men have built a close relationship over the years, with Orbán visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago and both publicly praising one another.

With Orbán facing a tougher election and signs of slipping support, having Trump and Vance publicly back him could help energise his supporters—even if it is unclear how much impact foreign endorsements really have on Hungarian voters.

Hungary's next parliamentary election is only days away. Several recent surveys suggest the opposition Tisza Party, led by Péter Magyar, has moved ahead of Orbán's Fidesz. Projections suggested Tisza could win a parliamentary majority, potentially even a two-thirds supermajority, though Orbán's allies dispute that.