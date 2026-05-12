US President Donald Trump triggered fresh speculation about the Republican Party's future after publicly asking supporters whether they preferred Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, before later suggesting he may never formally endorse his own vice president.

The unusual moment reportedly took place during a White House dinner event, where Trump turned to the crowd and asked attendees to weigh in on a possible future Republican ticket.

According to reports, the president casually floated the idea of a Vance-Rubio or Rubio-Vance partnership while gauging audience reactions to both men, per The Times of India.

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Trump Puts Vance and Rubio Head-to-Head

The public polling moment quickly drew attention because Vance currently serves as Trump's vice president and has widely been viewed as an early favourite for the Republican nomination once Trump leaves office.

However, Trump reportedly stopped short of offering any direct backing for Vance despite his prominent role in the administration.

Trump stated during a Rose Garden dinner, 'Who likes J.D. Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio? All right. Sounds like a good ticket. J.D. is a perfect — That was a perfect ticket.' He continued, 'By the way, I do believe that's a dream team. But these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance. But you know ... I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate,' as shared by The Hill.

While the exchange appeared light-hearted, critics and political commentators interpreted it as an awkward public moment for Vance, who sat through speculation about his own replacement or competition inside Trump's political movement.

Some online reactions described the scene as humiliating for the vice president because Trump appeared unwilling to fully commit to him as the heir to the MAGA movement.

Rubio's Rising Profile Sparks 2028 Talk

The renewed attention surrounding Rubio comes as the former Florida senator has gained increased visibility within the administration. In recent months, Rubio has represented the White House during high-profile diplomatic moments, including meetings at the Vatican and international briefings tied to foreign policy issues.

According to Vox reporting, some Republican strategists now believe Rubio presents a more polished and establishment-friendly alternative to Vance heading into 2028.

During interviews with The Times, interviewed retirees expressed that they favoured Rubio, saying, 'I think Vance is great, but I think Rubio would be great, too,' and 'Marco Rubio's a great alternative,' as reported by The Daily Beast.

Trump Avoids Naming a Successor

Trump has historically resisted publicly naming long-term political successors, often encouraging competition among allies rather than clearly endorsing one figure early. Analysts say that strategy allows him to maintain influence over the Republican Party while keeping ambitious rivals dependent on his approval.

For now, neither Vance nor Rubio has officially announced plans for a 2028 campaign. However, Trump's public crowd poll has intensified attention on the emerging contest inside the Republican Party, and raised questions about whether the president truly sees his vice president as the future face of MAGA politics.