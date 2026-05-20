A White House press briefing on Tuesday turned into a crash course in political logic when Vice President JD Vance argued that Democrats could not genuinely oppose monarchy because they applauded a visiting British king's address to Congress three weeks earlier.

Vance made the claim while filling in for press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the 19 May 2026 briefing, targeting the 'No Kings' protest movement that has drawn tens of millions of Americans to the streets since June 2025.

His remarks drew swift and widespread mockery online, with political strategist Mike Nellis writing on X that Vance and Republicans 'really think they have a winner with this criticism' but were in reality making themselves look like 'stupid dorks.'

The Press Briefing Remark That Triggered Widespread Ridicule

Vance delivered his remarks during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, standing in for Leavitt, who is currently on maternity leave. The exchange came as reporters asked him about the ongoing 'No Kings' demonstrations against the Trump administration.

'How many Democratic lawmakers have I seen holding up signs that say 'No Kings' — they're very, very insistent that we not have kings,' Vance said. 'And then King Charles comes to the Congressional Chamber and these guys break out in rapturous applause. So maybe they don't care so much about kings as they pretend that they do.'

The response online was immediate. 'Charles is a figurehead, not a wannabe dictator,' one commenter wrote. 'The argument that Vance makes is idiotic.' Another post noted bluntly: 'Vance forgot to mention Charles ISN'T OUR KING.' A third added: 'Anyone occupying the office of the Vice President of the United States shouldn't be this ignorant.'

Republicans like Vance really think they have a winner with this criticism that Democrats applauded King Charles when he was here, but in reality, it just makes them look like stupid dorks. https://t.co/ED2azZ5rSh — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) May 19, 2026

Nellis, the political strategist, offered the sharpest single line of the day. 'Republicans like Vance really think they have a winner with this criticism that Democrats applauded King Charles when he was here,' he wrote on X, 'but in reality, it just makes them look like stupid dorks.'

King Charles III's April Address to Congress and Its Diplomatic Undercurrent

The speech Vance referenced took place on 28 April 2026, when King Charles III addressed a joint session of Congress, becoming only the second British monarch to do so, following his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke to a joint session in 1991.

Charles used the address to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence and the enduring relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. The full transcript, published by the Associated Press, shows a speech that also carried carefully worded messages on Ukraine, NATO, checks on executive power, and the environment.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle applauded throughout. The king drew particular applause when he referenced the assassination attempt on President Trump, and again when he spoke of shared economic ties and the US-UK partnership in nuclear fusion and quantum computing.

Vance himself was notably selective in his applause during the speech. Footage from the chamber showed him remaining seated with his hands in his lap when the king addressed the environment, a subject at direct odds with the Trump administration's fossil fuel stance. Even Speaker Mike Johnson rose and clapped during that section, glancing down at Vance with what reporters described as a puzzled expression.

What the 'No Kings' Movement Represents

The 'No Kings' protests were organised by the progressive activist coalition Indivisible, alongside MoveOn, the 50501 Movement, the ACLU, and more than 200 affiliated organisations. The first rally took place on 14 June 2025, timed to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday and the military parade he organised in Washington. Organisers estimated more than five million people attended across 2,100 events nationwide.

The second round, on 18 October 2025, drew an estimated seven million participants. The third, held on 28 March 2026 amid the ongoing 2026 Iran War and a partial government shutdown, became the largest single-day protest in American history, with organisers citing eight to nine million participants across 3,300 locations in all 50 states.

'The president thinks his rule is absolute,' Indivisible writes on the official No Kings website. 'But in America, we don't have kings — and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.' Co-executive director Ezra Levin said of the March protests: 'From every corner of this country, we are all saying: NO KINGS.'

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The movement's name is a direct reference to Trump's own past rhetoric. Trump has previously referred to himself using kingly language, and the administration has pushed for expanded executive authority across immigration enforcement, judicial compliance, and military deployment. Vance's contention that Democratic applause for a constitutional monarchy's figurehead undermines those concerns drew broad derision as a non-sequitur.

One social media user captured the logical gap with a joke: 'I've also never seen them protest outside of Burger King or a chess tournament.' Another put it simply: 'JD Vance discovering that "No Kings" was not actually a literal anti-monarchy protest against King Charles personally is incredible stuff.'

In attempting to discredit a movement that drew nine million people into the streets, Vance handed its supporters a punchline instead of a rebuttal.