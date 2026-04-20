As US President Donald Trump continues to defend his administration's military strategy in Iran, the Catholic Church's leader, Pope Leo XIV, has amplified calls for peace. Into this tense exchange stepped Vice President JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism as an adult and calls himself deeply religious.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA rally in Georgia on 14 April 2026, Vance issued what amounted to a theological lesson to the Holy Father. Vance warned that Pope Leo has to be 'careful' and 'make sure it's anchored in the truth' when he talks about matters of doctrine.

The sharp public rebuke highlights an unprecedented rift between the White House and the Holy See, as the administration's military strategy in the Middle East continues to clash with the Vatican's calls for a permanent ceasefire.

Read more Trump Is Invoking God to Justify a War — and Every Major Christian Leader in the Western World Is Now Publicly Pushing Back Trump Is Invoking God to Justify a War — and Every Major Christian Leader in the Western World Is Now Publicly Pushing Back

Vance Challenges the Pope

At the Turning Point USA rally in Georgia, Vance told the audience that he welcomed the Pope's comments on immigration and abortion. However, he drew a firm line when the pontiff argued that political figures should never wield a sword, citing the liberation of France and the defeat of Nazi concentration camps as examples where force was necessary, as reported by USA Today.

He further warned the Pope to be 'careful' when talking about 'matters of theology'. He underscored this by comparing the Pope's words to the high-stakes precision required of a VP handling public policy, stating, 'I think it's very, very important for the Pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.'

Vance added that the Pope has to anchor theology with the truth: 'You've got to make sure it's anchored in the truth, and that's one of the things that I try to do, and it's certainly something I would expect from the clergy, whether they're Catholic or Protestant,' Vance stated.

On 10 April, Pope Leo XIV posted on X that 'God does not bless any conflict' and that the disciple of Christ 'is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.'

God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs. Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) April 10, 2026

In response, Vance said, 'I like that the pope is an advocate for peace. I think that's certainly one of his roles.' He then questioned the Pope's statement, 'On the other hand, how do you say that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword?'

'When the Pope says that God is never on the side of people who wield the sword, there is more than a 1,000-year tradition of just war theory,' Vance continued. 'We can, of course, have disagreements about whether this or that conflict is just.'

Vatican Refuses to Retreat

The Pope has maintained his anti-war stance. As reported by The Guardian, Pope Leo recently stated that he does not fear the Trump administration and will continue to speak 'strongly' against the violence of war. The pontiff, who chose his name in honour of Leo XIII to address modern social challenges, has argued that true strength is shown in serving life rather than displaying power.

The tension has further cooled diplomatic relations after the Trump administration reportedly cancelled an approximately £8 million ($11 million) contract with Catholic Charities in Miami, which for decades had sheltered unaccompanied migrant children, as reported by the National Catholic Reporter.