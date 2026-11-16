Gypsy Rose Blanchard has rejected online claims that she was involved in the death of her former partner, Ken Urker, calling the speculation 'disgusting' during an emotional television interview.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia in an interview broadcast on 15 November, Blanchard answered 'Absolutely not' when asked whether she had anything to do with his death. The programme distinguished accusations circulating online from the position of authorities.

Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on 1 October, his 34th birthday. His cause of death remained pending toxicology results in reporting published alongside the interview. Blanchard's comments offer her account of their relationship and grief, rather than an official explanation for his death.

Blanchard Rejects Online Accusations

Blanchard described the allegations as particularly painful because Urker was the father of their daughter, Aurora, and someone she had known for almost nine years.

She recalled struggling to believe the news of his death, repeatedly rejecting what she was being told before collapsing and screaming. The interview also explored the loss of the future she had imagined they would share.

Her response came against the backdrop of continuing public attention to her criminal history. Blanchard served a prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard. However, that history does not establish involvement in Urker's death, and online accusations should not be confused with evidence.

Leaked Prison Calls Became a 'Turning Point'

Blanchard acknowledged that her relationship with Urker had been under pressure and that he had recently moved out of their shared home.

She said he had experienced online bullying throughout their relationship, with the circulation of personal prison telephone calls in August marking an escalation. Asked whether the recordings had been a 'turning point,' she agreed.

Her account described a gap between their private lives and the criticism directed at them online. She said public enthusiasm after her release from prison gradually gave way to negativity, even when she felt their relationship at home was happy.

Those comments describe her perception of the pressure Urker experienced. They do not establish that the recordings or online harassment caused his death.

What Authorities Have Confirmed

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to a residence in Raceland on 1 October and found Urker dead.

After an autopsy on 2 October, Lafourche Parish Coroner Kayla Breaux said there was no definitive cause of death at that stage. Toxicology testing and the investigation remained outstanding. The sheriff's office also said at the time that there were no signs of foul play.

That distinction matters: Blanchard was responding to internet speculation, not announcing that investigators had accused her of wrongdoing.

Remembering Aurora's Father

Blanchard also described the practical and emotional difficulty of raising Aurora without Urker. She said their daughter was too young to understand death but had asked where her father was. She spoke about feeling lost after the plans they had made together were abruptly changed. Preserving his memory for Aurora, she said, remains a priority.

Urker's family obituary remembers his generosity, work ethic and ability to bring laughter to others. Above all, it highlights his love and devotion to his family, with Aurora named among those he leaves behind.