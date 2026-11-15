Nikita Tyukalo, a former college basketball player, allegedly recruited women with promises of lucrative OnlyFans careers before taking control of their accounts. Investigators also allege that some women experienced physical abuse, threats and intimidation.

The allegations are examined in TMZ Studios Presents: Inside the Camgirl Criminal Empire, a documentary that TMZ reported was released on YouTube on 14 November. Prosecutors allege four women were trafficked between July 2024 and June 2026 through an operation involving multiple properties, adult-content platforms and associates working under Nova Talent Management.

Tyukalo has pleaded not guilty to all six charges. These comprise four counts of second-degree human trafficking, one count of money laundering and one count of leading organized crime.

Who Is Nikita Tyukalo?

Garden City Community College's 2024–25 basketball roster lists Tyukalo as a 6ft 7in freshman guard from Seattle who previously attended BFL Prep. The profile establishes his playing background but does not explain why he stopped playing.

Prosecutors allege that he directed and financed associates involved in recruiting women, managing accounts and distributing explicit content through Nova Talent Management. Reporting on the charging documents describes a management hierarchy linked to properties in Bellevue and Renton

OnlyFans Recruitment and Account Control

Charging documents include statements from four women who said they were recruited at 17 and persuaded to begin producing sexually explicit content on their 18th birthdays. Investigators allege that the operation involved OnlyFans and Chaturbate.

On June 4, 2026, SWAT stormed an OnlyFans mansion near Seattle with an armored truck and flash bangs.



The man running it was a 6'7" college basketball player who quit the game to manage the models.



What gave him away was a scream on a live stream.



His name is Nikita Tyukalo.… pic.twitter.com/bvYsAuTVRF — Fatmir (@FatmirReads) November 15, 2026

Tyukalo allegedly described running accounts 'like an agency', offering opportunities to travel on private jets and make 'a substantial amount of money'. One girlfriend was allegedly told that creating explicit content could help pay her school bills.

Women told investigators they had been locked out of accounts created in their names. The documentary's accompanying report alleges that Tyukalo changed their OnlyFans login details, preventing them from accessing the accounts and checking their earnings.

Working Hours and Allegedly Withheld Earnings

Women told investigators they streamed on Chaturbate for 14 hours a day before producing additional OnlyFans content, according to court documents cited by FOX 13 Seattle. They described working seven days a week.

The documents also contain allegations that women were given Adderall to remain awake and received allowances equivalent to about $2 (£1.50) per hour worked. These were reported allegations about working conditions, not independently established employment records.

Investigators identified an account that reportedly generated nearly $230,000 (£174,000) in gross revenue over one year, although the woman associated with the account allegedly could not access the earnings. They also reported finding cashier's cheques and banking documents showing hundreds of thousands of dollars moving through business accounts.

Police Complaints Preceded Trafficking Investigation

Police received numerous complaints and emergency calls concerning the Bellevue property, with officers responding to more than 100 incidents before detectives developed evidence suggesting human trafficking. Investigators reported seizing more than 300 mobile phones, over 50 laptops, financial records and a whiteboard labelled 'Content Plan' during a search.

Women described assaults, restraint, firearm threats and pressure to continue producing explicit material, with multiple associates identified in their accounts. Investigators also alleged that intimate images were used as leverage, including threats to send material to loved ones.

Documentary Coverage and Reported Trial Delay

The documentary, available on YouTube, features an investigator alleging that artificial audience inflation improved performers' visibility on streaming platforms. Its coverage revisits the allegations rather than announcing a conviction.

Tyukalo was arrested on 4 June and pleaded not guilty on 10 June. Axios previously reported that an unnamed attorney who appeared on Tyukalo's behalf had described the operation as a legitimate business.

A 24 September report by The Journal 425 said a judge had postponed the state trial until 15 December 2026. The publication also reported that Tyukalo was the subject of a federal custody detainer linked to a separate sealed case. These reported federal developments have not been independently verified against federal court records for this article.