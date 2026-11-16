A viral video showing Doja Cat kissing a male backup dancer during a steamy performance of 'Streets' has sparked a heated debate on social media. Some viewers questioned whether the interaction crossed a line while others defended it as part of the choreography.

The footage, which has circulated on X (formerly Twitter), has also prompted speculation about the apparent chemistry between the performers, with some fans wondering whether their onstage interaction suggested something more.

Doja Cat's Onstage Kiss Fuels Sexual Assault Debate

Much of the discussion has centred on whether the kiss was appropriate, particularly if the dancer had not consented to the physical contact.

One X user criticised the singer, writing, 'This is sexual assault from Doja Cat...if the roles had been reversed what would you call it?'

This is sexual assault from Doja Cat...if the roles had been reversed what would you call it? — Tatira Robert Zwinoira (@tati_tatira) November 15, 2026

Another questioned whether being a professional dancer meant automatically accepting such contact. 'Clearly this guy is a dancer and understands that a kiss cannot be apart of choreography or a performance 🙄,' the user wrote.

The criticism went further, with one commenter suggesting Doja Cat should face criminal consequences: 'She should be arrested and charged with sexual assault.'

However, others dismissed the accusations, arguing that the interaction appeared to be a theatrical moment rather than an unwanted advance.

'Calling it assault is a stretch, it was a performance kiss in a show full of choreo. Dancers and fans already know the vibe, lets not overreact tbh,' one user argued.

Calling it assault is a stretch, it was a performance kiss in a show full of choreo. Dancers and fans already know the vibe, lets not overreact tbh — Mia (@_MiaJonesXX) November 15, 2026

Another questioned why viewers were treating the interaction differently from acting. 'It's called acting, dude's a dancer 99.9999% chance he's gay,' the commenter wrote. The claim about the dancer's sexuality, however, remains speculation.

One defender also pointed to what they interpreted as the dancer's reaction, writing, 'If it were assault he would've pulled away, not pull her in and carry her away...let's learn what consent is before speaking next time.'

Acting and dancing go together, it's all theatrical, it has to be 😔 — Minks (@premiumrhythms) November 15, 2026

However, movements captured in a short performance clip cannot establish whether someone consented to every aspect of an interaction. Equally, the footage alone does not prove that a crime occurred.

Some also questioned whether male performers would receive the same scrutiny, with one bringing up Chris Brown: 'They mad but when Chris Brown does it, it's okay?'

Doja Cat's Chemistry With Backup Dancer Gets Fans Talking

Beyond the controversy, other viewers appeared more interested in the chemistry between the performers.

One fan admitted to being captivated by the interaction, writing, 'Why tf am i blushing 😭😭😭. The tension though >>>'.

Another suggested there could be something beyond the choreography, posting, 'i can feel something happen between her and the dance after'.

i can feel something happen between her and the dance after — Selina (@miss_selinaj) November 15, 2026

The speculation became more explicit in other comments. One suggested that there could be 'more than just kissing after the concert.' Meanwhile, another declared that something was definitely happening between the two behind closed doors.

I think there was more than just kissing after the concert. — Crazymonkey91 (@Crazymonkey91) November 15, 2026

Neither comment provided evidence of a relationship or an encounter outside the performance.

Others were simply amused by the dancer's appearance. 'if i had him as my dancer, i would too,' one fan joked.

Not everyone was convinced an actual kiss had taken place, however. Some viewers suggested that the moment was simply clever choreography and camera angles.

'That wasnt a real kiss guys,' one user insisted. Another agreed, writing, 'They did not kiss u can tell 😂😂 it's acting'.

Ultimately, the brief clip does not provide enough context to establish whether the interaction was consensual or whether the performers' actions were part of a pre-arranged routine. Claims about their personal relationship or what may have happened after the show also remain unsubstantiated.