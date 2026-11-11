Singer Sombr interrupted his concert at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday after accusing an audience member of repeatedly giving him the middle finger.

The 21-year-old told the crowd on 8 November that the gesture upset him and asked concertgoers to treat one another kindly.

Video of the encounter circulated online after Pop Crave shared footage on X on Monday. The interruption prompted mixed reactions, with some fans initially believing the exchange was part of the performance.

The incident occurred during Sombr's You Are The Reason Tour. According to Nationwide Arena's official event listing, Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu were also scheduled to perform that evening.

Sombr Confronts Concertgoer During Columbus Performance

Footage shows Sombr addressing someone in the audience after apparently noticing the gesture. He told the crowd that the person had repeatedly given him the middle finger and questioned why someone would attend his concerts to behave that way.

The singer also suggested the behaviour had occurred on previous nights. However, there is no independent confirmation that the same individual attended multiple performances or had previously made similar gestures.

Sombr identified the person as someone wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, apparently directing attention towards his position in the crowd.

Despite the interruption, the singer did not respond with an insult. Instead, he asked the individual to stop and explained why the behaviour bothered him.

'It's all love,' Sombr said, before asking the concertgoer to stop making the gesture.

'It's really making me sad, man,' he added. 'I don't appreciate it. This is a safe space. I want everyone here to be kind to each other.'

His remarks turned an uncomfortable audience interaction into a public appeal for respect. Rather than ignoring the gesture, Sombr openly acknowledged feeling hurt while emphasising the atmosphere he wanted at his performances.

The concertgoer has not been publicly identified, and his explanation for the alleged behaviour remains unknown.

Sombr Fans Divided Over Concert Confrontation

The incident prompted discussion among fans, particularly those who claimed to have witnessed the exchange.

In a Reddit discussion on r/SombrOfficial, several users claiming to have attended the Columbus show said they initially assumed the confrontation was staged.

One commenter wrote that they thought it was 'part of the show at first' before claiming to see someone escorted from the venue.

Others described a different experience. One user claiming to have been seated behind the individual said he appeared to enjoy the concert and that they had not personally witnessed him making the gesture.

Several Reddit users also claimed security escorted someone from the venue following the exchange. However, those accounts have not been independently verified, and the available footage does not conclusively establish whether the individual was removed.

Sombr calls out an audience member who flipped him off during his Ohio concert. pic.twitter.com/GxsFi0xaWf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2026

Reactions to Sombr's response were equally varied. Some commenters expressed sympathy for the singer, while others questioned whether the gesture had been intended as a serious insult.

One Reddit participant said the exchange had improved their impression of Sombr, suggesting that his response demonstrated maturity.

The footage confirms that Sombr publicly challenged the behaviour he described, but it does not establish the concertgoer's intentions or whether similar incidents occurred at earlier performances.

The singer's comments about kindness drew particular attention, with fans continuing to debate whether the interruption reflected genuine hostility or a misunderstanding between the performer and the audience.