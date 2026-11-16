

Olivia Rodrigo has faced criticism after footage from her Philadelphia stop on 'The Unraveled Tour' appeared to show her struggling to reach a high note while performing 'maggots for brains'. The clip, filmed at Xfinity Mobile Arena, circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter), with the post showing seven million views at the time of writing.

The performance took place during Rodrigo's 7 November show, one of two Philadelphia dates. The venue's event calendar listed performances on both 7 and 8 November, making the clip part of a two-night Philadelphia stop. Online reaction soon expanded from one vocal moment into a broader attack on the singer's abilities.

Olivia Rodrigo's Philadelphia Clip Draws Harsh Reactions

The first comments under the post were particularly unforgiving. One user wrote, 'she can't sing live, can't dance, can't write anything without plagiarizing. maybe she should go back to disney'. Another declared, 'Her live vocals are honestly atrocious'. A third opined, 'She's so untalented idk how she became famous'.

she can't sing live, can't dance, can't write anything without plagiarizing. maybe she should go back to disney — Fan ash❤️‍🔥⸆⸉ (@swiftism100) November 13, 2026

Others called Rodrigo 'the most untalented artist ever' and questioned whether she had improved. Several directed their frustration towards her vocal training, with one suggesting her coach was 'paid to do nothing'.

Another called for her to fire her 'MAGA vocal coach'. However, the post did not establish which coach the commenter was referring to, and the political description could not be independently verified.

olivia rodrigo struggles to find the note and then plays it off as an audience member needing help pic.twitter.com/mKqlg3xJh8 — Fan ash❤️‍🔥⸆⸉ (@swiftism100) November 13, 2026

A separate commenter claimed she shared the same coach as Taylor Swift.

These are social media opinions, not evidence of a wider consensus or a professional assessment of Rodrigo's singing.

dont get me wrong i love her but she seriously has to bring a vocal coach along for tour since her breath support is straight up terrible — Dragana (@draganacute) November 13, 2026

The clip is also only a short extract from Rodrigo's full concert.

Who Are Olivia Rodrigo's Vocal Coaches?

The reaction has put renewed attention on the people who helped shape Rodrigo's voice. Jennifer Dustman was her childhood vocal instructor. In an interview with Elle in 2021, Dustman recalled teaching Rodrigo from the age of five and encouraging her to enter local singing competitions. Dustman's coaching website also features an interview with Rodrigo.

'She was a thoroughbred when she was little. She needed a lot of stimulation, musical and otherwise,' Dustman said of Rodrigo.

Karin Gittins has separately been identified as a vocal and piano coach who helped develop Rodrigo's voice during her early years in California. The Utah Statesman reported in 2022 that Gittins helped Rodrigo build her vocal and piano skills before she landed her role on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark. Gittins described coaching and mentoring students as her life's work.

Valerie Morehouse is another name associated with Rodrigo's professional vocal development. Morehouse's official website lists Rodrigo among her celebrity vocal coaching clients and describes her work as focusing on vocal longevity for recording artists and touring performers. Her website also features Rodrigo in its client gallery.

The three names reflect different stages and professional associations, not proof that all remain part of Rodrigo's current touring team. Morehouse's website identifies Rodrigo as a client, but does not establish that she is responsible for her vocals throughout 'The Unraveled Tour'.

Neither Dustman nor Gittins has publicly commented on the Philadelphia clip in the material reviewed.