Dolly Parton has thanked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for a USD $2 million donation to her Imagination Library and, in a joking twist, asked if she could have their firstborn child as a 'very special' baby in return.

The 79-year-old singer shared an affectionate video message to the couple after they pledged the sizeable sum to her childhood literacy programme, which sends free books to children from birth to the age of five. Parton expressed her gratitude for their support, then added a tongue-in-cheek request for their future child.

Dolly's Playful Request For Taylor And Travis' 'Very Special' Baby

Parton posted the clip on her official social media accounts, first thanking the celebrity couple for their donation.

'Now, it's evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives,' she said. 'So, hey, when you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!'

Thank you @taylorswift13 and @tkelce for the generous gift to @dollyslibrary! ❤️ I wish you both the best, and know that I will always love you. pic.twitter.com/HHxNzYTl7z — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 3, 2026

She then thanked Swift and Kelce by singing 'I Will Always Love You', a playful reference to the classic song she wrote in 1973, which was later made internationally famous by the late Whitney Houston.

The exchange has drawn a warm response online, with many praising the trio for highlighting children's literacy while sharing a light-hearted moment.

'Aww Dolly, this is pure magic! Taylor & Travis making such a huge impact on kids' futures through your Imagination Library is everything. Thank you for all the books, the love, and the joy you spread every single day. You're a national treasure,' one comment read.

Swift and Kelce recently announced the USD $2 million contribution to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the internationally recognised literacy programme that provides free books to children from birth until age 5.

The donation will help expand the charity's reach, allowing more young children to receive books each month regardless of their family's income.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Growing Philanthropy

Although Swift and Kelce are regularly the subject of engagement and wedding speculation, the latest headlines have instead focused on the couple's charitable work.

Read more Taylor Swift Won't Invite Blake Lively to Her Wedding and Here's the Real Reason Why Taylor Swift Won't Invite Blake Lively to Her Wedding and Here's the Real Reason Why

The pair have increasingly used their combined platform to support education, disaster relief and community organisations across the United States, with the latest donation marking one of their biggest joint philanthropic gestures to date.

For Parton, the contribution represents more than a financial boost.

Founded in 1995 in honour of her father, who never learned to read, the Imagination Library has grown into one of the world's largest children's literacy initiatives. The programme has distributed hundreds of millions of free books across multiple countries, encouraging early childhood reading and helping families build home libraries regardless of their financial circumstances.

Supporters say donations from high-profile figures such as Swift and Kelce help generate not only funding but also awareness, encouraging others to contribute to the programme's mission.

A Longstanding Bond Of Mutual Respect

Parton has long expressed admiration for Swift, praising the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's songwriting talent and business acumen over the years.

Swift, meanwhile, has frequently cited Parton as one of country music's greatest ambassadors, applauding her ability to combine commercial success with decades of philanthropy.

That mutual respect was evident in Parton's latest message, which balanced sincere appreciation with the self-deprecating humour that has become one of her trademarks.

In an entertainment landscape often dominated by celebrity feuds and controversy, this story instead highlights generosity, literacy and community support.

For Swift, Kelce and Parton, the headlines may have started with a joke, but for thousands of children who will receive their first books through the donation, the impact remains significant.