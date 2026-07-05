Jason Durr's casting in 'EastEnders' as new character Clive Masters has already prompted fans to call on the BBC to keep the former 'Casualty' and 'Heartbeat' star in Albert Square for good. The BBC has confirmed that Durr's episodes are currently billed as a guest stint, but early reaction from viewers suggests many are hoping his time in Walford will last far longer than originally planned.

So, who is Jason Durr playing in 'EastEnders', and why are fans so keen for him to become a permanent resident of Walford?

Jason Durr Joins As Clive Masters

Jason Durr has been cast as Clive Masters, a local councillor who arrives in Walford as part of a major new storyline centred on the future of the community centre. With developers threatening to redevelop the local hub, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) finds herself leading a campaign to save it, and Clive quickly becomes one of her biggest allies. However, Clive's role extends beyond local politics.

According to reports, Clive forms a close friendship with Linda, and it does not take long before she begins to wonder whether there could be something more between them. After years of heartbreak, grief and personal struggles, Linda may have a chance at finding happiness again.

Durr himself said he was thrilled to join one of Britain's long-running soaps.

'Few shows command their place in the national conversation quite like EastEnders, so I'm delighted to be joining the cast as Clive Masters,' he said, adding that working alongside Bright has been 'an absolute joy.'

Why Viewers Want Jason Durr To Stay In Walford

Although the BBC has described Durr's appearance as a guest stint, many viewers are already hoping Clive becomes a longer-term fixture in Albert Square.

'I love Jason Durr!! He's such a fantastic actor. You should make it permanent,' one comment read.

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'He's a brilliant actor what a coup, be a real shame if it really did end up as one guest stint, he was great in heartbeat but in casualty he was incredible, his mental health storyline was amazingly done & his portrayal of that character was brilliant,' another fan wrote.

Durr has spent decades building a loyal fan base through some of Britain's best-known television dramas. Many viewers still remember him as David Hide in 'Casualty', where he portrayed the emergency department nurse from 2016 until his departure in 2023. His character's final storyline, dealing with grief following the death of his son and increasing pressure within the NHS, became one of the programme's most talked-about recent exits.

Before that, Durr was widely recognised as PC Mike Bradley in 'Heartbeat', another role that helped establish him as one of British television's dependable leading men.

That familiarity has made his move to 'EastEnders' an easy sell for long-time soap fans.

Could Clive Become Linda Carter's Next Partner?

For Linda Carter, Clive's arrival comes at a significant moment.

Since the presumed death of Mick Carter, Linda has experienced alcoholism, family turmoil and several failed attempts to move forward with her personal life. Her latest storyline places her at the centre of a campaign to protect the community centre, but viewers are equally interested in the possibility that Clive could help rebuild her confidence away from the drama that has dominated her recent years.

The key question now is whether Clive will become Linda's first genuine chance at happiness in years.

Because Clive is currently only scheduled for a guest appearance, there is no guarantee that any relationship will have time to develop on screen. However, soap history includes a number of guest characters who went on to stay far longer than first intended.

If audience reaction continues to be positive, many viewers are likely to hope the BBC considers giving Clive Masters a more permanent address in Walford.

For now, Jason Durr's arrival adds a new dynamic to 'EastEnders', while offering long-time fans the chance to see one of Britain's familiar television faces step into a different world. Whether Clive Masters remains a temporary visitor or becomes Albert Square's newest permanent resident, one thing is already clear: viewers are ready to see more of Jason Durr on their screens.