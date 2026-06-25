Travis Kelce nearly turned his proposal to Taylor Swift into a bigger, later, and frankly fussier affair, according to his father, Ed Kelce, who said on Wednesday that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had planned to wait before asking the singer to marry him. Ed made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Jason Kelce's Team 62 fundraiser in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, where the family was already in a celebratory mood over the pair's engagement.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025, and since then the story has only grown larger, with speculation about the wedding becoming almost as noisy as the romance itself. What Ed has now added is a more personal detail, that Travis was tempted to delay the proposal so he could stage something more elaborate. In other words, the whole thing could have gone in a far flashier, slightly mad direction.

Travis Kelce Almost Waited For The Perfect Moment

Speaking to ABC affiliate News 5 Cleveland last August, Ed said his son had been ready to propose, but was also considering holding off for something grander.

'Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago,' Ed said. 'He was going to put it off till this week ... but he was going to put her off till this week to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big, special event.'

That is the sort of detail that tells you a lot about the man and the moment. Kelce, one of the NFL's biggest personalities, was apparently close to following the instinct so many public figures have when they are under pressure to turn real life into theatre. Ed's version suggests he talked his son out of that route. A good thing too, really. Some proposals are better without the production budget.

'And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,' Ed said.

That advice appears to have landed. Instead of a carefully choreographed spectacle, Ed said Travis proposed at home in Lee's Summit, Missouri, while the couple were about to head out to dinner. 'He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.' ... They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful,' Ed said.

The family reaction followed quickly. 'They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew,' Ed added. 'So, to see them together is great.'

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Wedding Talk Keeps Growing

The news came after a new round of wedding speculation, with reports suggesting the couple may be planning a high-profile celebration over the Fourth of July weekend in New York. According to a report, a permit had been filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to July 4 for an event scheduled for Saturday, July 3.

The same report said that several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates had also booked hotel rooms at the nearby Marriott Marquis in Times Square for that weekend. None of that, however, amounts to confirmation from the couple themselves, and the venue chatter still sits firmly in the rumour pile for now.

Ed, who shares Travis and Jason with ex-wife Donna Kelce, sounded less interested in the theatre of celebrity than in the simple fact that his son is happy. During the fundraiser appearance, he described Swift as 'a sweetheart' and said she was 'truly the girl next door, just like Kylie,' referring to Jason Kelce's wife.

Jason, for his part, also sounded relaxed about the whole thing. 'Very excited for my brother. I'm very happy for both of them. I'm looking forward to celebrating with them. It's a good year right now,' he said.

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Asked whether he had actually been invited, Jason gave the sort of answer only a brother would give when the cameras are around. 'I plead the fifth,' he said.

It is a neat little snapshot of where this story stands now. The engagement is real, the family is openly delighted, the wedding talk is growing louder, and the original proposal, by Ed's account, might have been even more elaborate if Travis Kelce had got his way.

Sometimes the simpler choice wins, and sometimes that is the one that sticks.