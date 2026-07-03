Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were in Lake Placid, New York, on Thursday, cheering on their young daughter at a horse show while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported pre-wedding celebrations unfolded hours away in New York City, according to exclusive photos published by TMZ. The long‑time Swift friends, who have been staples of her inner circle for years, are now at the centre of fresh speculation over a possible 'wedding snub' amid an alleged rift between Lively and the pop star.

The news came after months of reports that Swift and Lively's once‑close friendship had been strained by Lively's involvement in a legal dispute that dragged Swift's name into the spotlight. The actress has been locked in a messy court battle connected to It Ends With Us co‑star Justin Baldoni, and Swift was reportedly furious that she ended up cited in the row. Against that backdrop, the absence of Lively and Reynolds from Swift and Kelce's wedding build‑up has been seized on by fans who track Swift's friendships almost as closely as her chart positions.

Lively And Reynolds Put Family First As Taylor Swift Wedding Talk Swirls

TMZ's photos show Lively and Reynolds watching from the sidelines as their daughter Betty competed in a horse show in Lake Placid. The small resort town is about a four‑and‑a‑half‑hour drive from New York City, where Swift and Kelce are said to be hosting friends and relatives ahead of their wedding.

The pair looked deliberately low‑key. Lively, best known for Gossip Girl, wore a halter‑neck top and denim shorts, hair scooped into a messy bun. Reynolds, the Deadpool star, opted for a plain white T‑shirt, khaki trousers and a tan hat, dressing like any other parent spending the day at a farm rather than a man whose social life is regularly dissected on the internet.

On one level, it is a simple enough picture, two A‑listers stepping back from the madness to support their child. On another, the timing and distance from Swift's gathering have been read as meaningful by fans and celebrity watchers who are, frankly, obsessed with who does and doesn't show up for the singer's biggest moments.

Inside The Reported Blake Lively And Taylor Swift Fallout

To recall, Lively and Swift had built one of Swift's most visible celebrity friendships. Lively and Reynolds' children have inspired Swift's song names, and the couple have been spotted repeatedly at Swift's concerts and in her wider friendship circle.

That image cracked earlier this year when Lively's name started appearing in coverage of her legal wrangle involving It Ends With Us and co‑star Justin Baldoni. Various outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that Swift was 'angry' and 'frustrated' that her name had been pulled into Lively's legal mess.

It was previously reported that any frostiness between the two had begun to thaw. According to an account, Swift had resumed contact with Lively as the lawsuit drew to a close, with one source claiming the singer 'was not happy about being dragged into the lawsuit but was more receptive to speaking to Blake as the suit came to a close.'

That same unnamed insider suggested the two women had already spoken and that Lively was confident enough of an invitation to Swift's wedding that she had picked out a dress. It painted a picture of a high‑profile friendship quietly trying to right itself after a public wobble.

However, an unnamed source insisted Swift had not reconciled with Lively to that extent. 'There hasn't been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship. And Taylor hasn't extended a wedding invitation to Blake,' the source said.

Those accounts cannot be independently verified by IBTimes UK, and all of them rely heavily on unnamed insiders.

A 'Wedding Snub' Or Just Real Life Getting In The Way?

The idea that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were not invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding festivities has proved irresistible online, partly because the trio have been so visible together in the past. Fans remember Swift sitting in NFL suites with Lively, Reynolds and other familiar faces, and hearing the couple's children name‑checked in Swift's lyrics. To them, an apparent absence from the wedding guest list feels like a plot twist.

At the same time, celebrity schedules are chaotic and parenting duties are not exactly flexible. A child's horse show, in a different part of the state, is exactly the sort of thing that would keep any parent away from a weekend of parties, however star‑studded. The fact that Reynolds and Lively turned up in such casual gear also undercuts the idea that they were playing to the gallery. If they were staging a statement snub, it was an oddly quiet one.

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Still, in the hyper‑online world that follows Swift's every move, small details turn into big narratives. The four‑and‑a‑half‑hour drive between Lake Placid and New York City is being treated as hard evidence of a fracture in one of Swift's longest‑running friendships. Every new paparazzi shot, every leak from unnamed 'sources,' becomes another brick in an unconfirmed story about fallouts, reconciliations and who makes the cut when wedding invitations go out.

What is clear is that, at least on Thursday, Lively and Reynolds chose to be parents first, standing in a field in upstate New York rather than stepping into the glare of Swift and Kelce's celebrations. Whether that reflects a deeper shift in their relationship with Swift, or just the unavoidable clash between family commitments and celebrity events, is something only the people involved really know.