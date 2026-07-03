Taylor Swift is not currently expecting, despite an avalanche of persistent online gossip. While internet users have spent months dissecting the pop icon's every public appearance for signs of a 'baby bump', a leading celebrity psychic has stepped forward to offer a clearer, albeit unverified, outlook on the couple's future path to parenthood.

As speculation surrounding the global phenomenon and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reaches a fever pitch, fuelled by recent reports of a high-profile wedding celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden, the couple remains focused on their private life. Psychic Inbaal Honigman, speaking to Morning Honey, has definitively shut down theories about an immediate pregnancy while painting a distinct picture of what the couple's journey into family life might eventually entail.

Observers noticed her after she attended the Tight Ends & Friends event at Nashville's Tight End University and were convinced they had spotted physical changes; one user on X declared the superstar would not be able to hide her secret much longer.

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Addressing The Viral Taylor Swift Pregnancy Rumours

The chatter accelerated wildly when a parody account circulated a fabricated ultrasound image. This fake post mimicked her official Instagram aesthetic, carrying a caption claiming she was eating for two. Unsurprisingly, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly addressed this gossip. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these psychic claims.

Stepping into this vacuum of official information, Honigman offered a highly specific outlook. She definitely dismissed the immediate theories while painting a vivid picture of the near future. 'I feel that Taylor is not yet pregnant, but very soon will be,' the expert revealed, confident that motherhood is approaching rapidly.

Psychic Predicts Motherhood Timeline For Pop Star

Her vision for the couple involves an expanding family unit with specific characteristics. Honigman envisions a unique arrival, noting their first baby, a chunky blond boy, will arrive a mere eight months after their future wedding. Anticipating the fan mathematics that would follow a compressed timeline, she quickly clarified the unusual circumstances.

She insists the child is simply an eight-monther, meaning the birth will be four weeks ahead of schedule. Such an early arrival, she suggested, will delight fans who think she is already with child. The psychic even asserted that the baby would be born already looking tall, strapping, and ready for first grade.

Travis Kelce Prefers A Quiet, Homely Future

Beyond the nursery, Honigman sees a radical shift in how this highly scrutinised couple will operate. If observers expect them to dominate exclusive galas indefinitely, they might be mistaken. The mystic suggests their eventual marriage will take a grounded path, steering sharply away from the relentless glare of Hollywood.

'Only one of them will want to keep the public life going, as Travis will seek a more homely future,' Honigman explained. She stressed their mutual desire for authenticity, noting that keeping it real will override their enjoyment of the glamorous life. Swift will reportedly see the value of staying home, though she will keep writing and recording.

Leaving Hollywood Glamour For A Country Farm

Rather than chasing constant high-society appearances, the psychic believes the pair will prioritise privacy over everything else. 'Neither of them is interested in the 24/7 glamour of Hollywood,' she stated, dispelling the notion that they will live entirely in the spotlight.

The duo is supposedly heading for quieter pastures. 'A large farm out in the country will be more their style. There are animals and roses in their future, not so much galas and yachts,' the expert shared. It is a mad departure from sold-out stadium tours, leaving fans wondering when this quiet escape begins.