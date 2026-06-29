MacKenzie Scott has returned to the spotlight after billionaire Elon Musk criticised her charitable giving, reigniting interest in the billionaire philanthropist whose donations have surpassed $26.3 billion (£19.5 billion).

The novelist and former wife ofAmazon founder Jeff Bezos has become one of the most prolific individual donors in history through her organisation, Yield Giving, distributing billions to thousands of charities while remaining one of the world's wealthiest women. Her rapid pace of giving has also fuelled debate, with Musk claiming her philanthropy is harming Western society.

Who Is MacKenzie Scott?

Scott is an American novelist, philanthropist, and billionaire whose record-breaking charitable giving has made her one of the world's most influential donors.

Born in San Francisco, she graduated from Princeton University, where she studied creative writing under Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison before publishing the novels The Testing of Luther Albright and Traps.

Scott married Bezos in 1993, a year before Amazon was founded, and played an active role during the company's earliest years.

Jeff Bezos'un eski eşi MacKenzie Scott, hayır kurumlarına şimdiye kadar 26,3 milyar dolardan fazla bağış yaparak tarihin en büyük bireysel bağışçılarından biri oldu. pic.twitter.com/0IoZJ5nhor — BPT (@bpthaber) June 27, 2026

She helped draft its business plan, managed its accounts and negotiated early shipping contracts as the online bookseller evolved into one of the world's largest technology companies.

Her fortune grew significantly following her 2019 divorce from Bezos after 25 years of marriage. Under the settlement, Scott received a 4 per cent stake in Amazon while transferring voting control of those shares back to the company's founder.

She soon signed the Giving Pledge, committing to donate the majority of her wealth during her lifetime. Explaining her philosophy, Scott wrote:

'There are lots of resources each of us can pull from our safes to share with others. And something greater rises up every time we give.'

She has also vowed to continue giving 'until the safe is empty.'

Inside the Multi-Billion Dollar Net Worth

Despite giving away more than $26.3 billion (£19.5 billion), the 56-year-old remains one of the world's wealthiest women.

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has given over $26,300,000,000 to charity, making her one of the biggest individual donors in history.



She wants to spend the majority of her Bezos fortune on helping others and making the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/rzylH2AQtw — Pubity (@pubity) June 27, 2026

Through Yield Giving, she has donated to more than 2,700 organisations supporting education, affordable housing, healthcare, economic mobility, disaster relief and climate initiatives.

According to Forbes, Scott's net worth is estimated at around $36 billion (£26.6 billion). Much of her wealth remains tied to Amazon, whose long-term share price growth has allowed her fortune to endure despite years of large-scale philanthropy.

Disrupting Philanthropy Through Yield Giving

Read more Quiet Billions, Loud Questions: Is Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Helping or Hurting Non-Profit Oversight? Quiet Billions, Loud Questions: Is Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Helping or Hurting Non-Profit Oversight?

Scott has transformed traditional philanthropy by favouring unrestricted grants over tightly controlled funding. According to Yield Giving, this trust-based approach allows charities to use the money where it is needed most, rather than meeting donor-imposed conditions.

Instead of requiring lengthy applications, Scott's team conducts independent research before selecting recipients, many of whom receive unexpected multi-million-dollar grants.

As reported by Fortune, Scott donated approximately $7 billion (£5.2 billion) during 2025 alone, making her America's largest 'megadonor' — a term used for individuals who make exceptionally large charitable gifts. Her donations accounted for nearly one-third of all US megadonations recorded that year.

Her funding has reached thousands of non-profit organisations, including historically Black colleges and universities, community development groups, climate initiatives and organisations serving underrepresented communities.

Scott's Charitable Giving Draws Criticism

Scott's unprecedented pace of giving has also attracted criticism. According to The Times of India, Musk responded 'Sadly, yes' to a social media post claiming that Scott's charitable donations were 'making the world a worse place.'

Unfortunately, she’s spending it making the world a worse place https://t.co/A0eh2puDMq — Officer Frenly (High IQ) (@FrenlyOfficer) June 27, 2026

Sadly, yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2026

He has previously argued that some of the organisations she supports promote divisive political causes.

While the remarks have intensified debate over billionaire philanthropy, Scott has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, continuing to distribute billions through Yield Giving and cementing her reputation as one of the defining philanthropists of the modern era.