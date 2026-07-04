Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce chose Adam Sandler to officiate their wedding in New York on 3 July because he was already part of their lives, not just a famous face for the photos. Swift's representative confirmed the Madison Square Garden ceremony, and the reasoning behind Sandler's role points to a friendship that had been building quietly for years.

The news came after the couple kept much of the planning under wraps, but the choice of Sandler fits the sort of personal, slightly offbeat touch that has defined this whole saga. Swift has long been friendly with Sandler's daughters, Sunny and Sadie, and she stopped by their row at a 2023 'The Eras Tour' screening to chat with them, while Kelce later worked with Sandler on 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

Why Adam Sandler Fit the Wedding

What looks like an unlikely booking on paper is, in context, fairly straightforward. Sandler had publicly praised Swift's warmth towards his family and called Kelce 'a gentle, nice guy' during the filming of 'Happy Gilmore 2,' which helped cement the sense that the comedian was not there as a stunt choice but as someone the couple genuinely trusted.

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/2TGIghNxA6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2026

This matters because celebrity weddings often lean into spectacle and little else. Here, the personal history did most of the work. Swift's connection with Sandler's daughters, plus Kelce's on-screen link with the actor, created a circle that made the officiant pick feel less like a gimmick and more like an inside joke shared by people who actually know each other.

Taylor Swift Wedding Details At Madison Square Garden

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Swift's representative confirmed that the ceremony took place on 3 July at Madison Square Garden, with Sandler presiding over the vows. The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, according to the same statement, and instead kept family in the spotlight, with Swift's brother Austin as man of honour and Jason Kelce serving as best man.

There were also signs before the ceremony that something was happening behind the scenes, including reports that Sandler was seen at the venue on Thursday ahead of the wedding. That kind of detail may sound trivial, but it is exactly the sort of breadcrumb that turns into a full-blown online frenzy once the official confirmation lands.

The Friendship Behind the Choice

The Sandler choice only feels random if you ignore how much overlap there has been between the families. Swift's meeting with Sunny and Sadie at the 'The Eras Tour' film screening in 2023 was a small moment, but those are the moments that tend to stick, especially with someone like Sandler, who seems to value family as much as fame.

Kelce's work with Sandler added another layer. In 'Happy Gilmore 2,' the NFL star got his own comic turn, and both men spoke warmly about the experience afterwards. That gave Sandler a bridge into Kelce's world, one that made his later role at the wedding feel less like celebrity theatre and more like the natural end point of a low-key friendship.

The result was a wedding detail that felt a bit mad in the moment, but oddly human once you looked closer. Sandler is a big enough name to make headlines on his own, yet in this case the real story is that Swift and Kelce apparently wanted someone with genuine ties to both of them, not just another famous face standing at the altar.