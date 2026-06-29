Taylor Swift is tipped to welcome her first child with fiancé Travis Kelce as early as 2027, according to a celebrity psychic who claims the pair will swiftly turn their attention from career milestones to starting a family once they marry in the US over the 4 July weekend in 2025.

After months of fevered interest in Swift and Kelce's relationship, which moved from rumoured romance in 2023 to high-profile coupledom and, eventually, a reported engagement in 2025 after two years of dating. The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are said to be preparing for a summer wedding in the US, cementing a relationship that has played out under unrelenting media glare and online speculation.

Into that glare has stepped Adam Norton, a celebrity psychic working with the site Psychic World, who has publicly mapped out what he believes comes next for Swift and Kelce. In his telling, the couple's post‑wedding priorities will shift dramatically away from stadiums and Super Bowls and towards prams, privacy and a quieter domestic life.

Psychic Sees Taylor Swift Pivot From Stadiums to Family Life

Norton argued that both Swift and Kelce are now at a point where they can afford to ease off their professional accelerators. Swift is in the middle of what is widely regarded as the most commercially dominant phase of her career, while Kelce remains one of the NFL's most recognisable stars. Yet Norton's reading is that marriage will change the balance.

'I also sense a move on the horizon for Taylor and Travis,' he said, predicting a geographic and emotional shift once the wedding celebrations are over. In his view, the pair will 'go through a phase of focusing more on their personal and family life,' having already 'achieved incredible success in their careers.'

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The psychic described a couple consciously stepping back from the relentless cycle of touring, training and promotion in favour of something closer to normality. 'I get the impression they'll become more focused on enjoying a quieter life surrounded by family, and perhaps other additions that may be welcomed into the family in the future.'

Norton then went further than vague talk of 'next chapters.' He pinned down a clear timeline, saying he believes a baby is on the cards sooner rather than later. 'Fertility I definitely see for Taylor, and I feel a baby will be born into the family next year, 2027,' he claimed.

No medical or personal evidence has been offered to support that specific prediction, and neither Swift nor Kelce has commented publicly on their family plans. As with all psychic claims, none of it is confirmed, so the forecast needs to be taken with a generous grain of salt.

Taylor Swift's Longstanding Wish for 'Minimum, Four' Children

Swift has, in the past, spoken openly about wanting children and about her complicated feelings around motherhood as one of the most famous women on the planet. Back in 2012, long before the Travis Kelce era and well before the stadium‑spanning Eras Tour, she told Rolling Stone that she pictured a large family in her future. '[I want] like, minimum, four,' she said at the time. 'My fantasy has always been having a bunch of kids running around. I would love to become as dedicated a mom as my mom was.'

The comment resurfaced among fans after Norton's latest forecast, folding neatly into the narrative of a singer who has always imagined herself, eventually, as a hands‑on parent rather than a perpetually touring superstar. Swift's mother, Andrea, has long been a visible and influential presence in her career, and Swift has suggested she would like to emulate that level of involvement.

Yet even in that early interview, Swift admitted that the idea of having children was tangled up with anxiety about fame. She sketched out a scenario in which she is trailed by paparazzi with a baby in tow and feels responsible for the impact of that scrutiny.

'I have a kid and the paparazzi is taking pictures, and it's scaring my baby,' she said. 'And I know that I caused it, and I can't figure out how to stop it.' It was an unusually stark acknowledgement of the price of celebrity, and one that still feels relevant now that baby predictions are being made from outside the couple's inner circle.

Norton, for his part, suggested that Swift and Kelce will attempt to solve precisely that problem by creating what he calls a sanctuary. 'The overall feeling I get is one of grounding and creating roots,' he said, predicting that while both will 'undoubtedly continue to have successful careers,' they will 'place greater value on building a life together away from the constant spotlight.'

He framed their future less in terms of chart positions or championship rings and more around domestic stability. 'If I were making a prediction, I'd say the next chapter for Taylor and Travis is less about career milestones and more about building a lasting legacy together one centred on love, family, stability, and creating a life that feels authentic to them both.'

Whether that legacy does indeed begin with a baby in 2027 is, for now, entirely speculative. What is clear is that Swift's personal life remains a global talking point, to the point where psychics are now confidently pencilling in due dates for a family she has not yet confirmed she is starting.