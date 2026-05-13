Josh Duggar has reportedly been sending flirty messages to his wife, Anna Duggar, from behind bars. The '19 Kids and Counting' star is in federal prison for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials and has been sentenced to more than 12 years for his crimes.

The former reality TV star has also been asking his wife to send him revealing photos of her because he misses Anna.

Flirty Jailhouse Letters

In messages obtained by People, Josh expressed how much he misses his wife, particularly showering with her and scrubbing her body. The flirtatious messages also included statements about missing how Anna looked while trying on clothes, and how he missed seeing her 'being sexy.'

Josh asked Anna to send him sultry photos while they are forced to spend years apart. '[O]r you can try on clothes and send me a pic of you in your bra and panties ;) or try on 'go to the private pool for sun' swimsuit? btw you should order you a 2-piece swimsuit since summer is coming on soon, get something hot and fun,' he wrote.

In another message, Josh declared his love and affection for his wife before asking Anna what she missed most about him. 'I miss ALL of you! what specificially (sic) are you thinking/dreaming/fantasizing about today that you miss? i miss you and me being US! tell me later?' he wrote.

Netizens Question What's Wrong With Josh Duggar's Letters

’19 Kids and Counting’ star Josh Duggar reportedly sent his wife Anna a series of sexually suggestive messages from behind bars. In the messages, Duggar allegedly told Anna how he missed her and asked her to send revealing photos. The messages, which were first obtained by… pic.twitter.com/RVPIhXV3bc — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 12, 2026

Law & Crime Network also discussed Josh's explicit letters to his wife on X, and their video drew a slew of mixed reactions from the public. Some people are wondering why it's so offensive for a married man to be flirtatious toward his wife. Others couldn't help but wonder why Anna hasn't filed for divorce from her husband.

'Is he not supposed to be sexually attracted to his wife?' one person wrote.

'There is something mentally wrong with her for not divorcing his perverted a**,' another person wrote.

Josh Duggar's Falling Out With His Family

Since being in jail, Josh has not received any letters from his siblings other than his sister, Jessa Duggar-Seewald. Josh said that he's actually upset that no one has written to him, but he's grateful to Jessa for reaching out on his birthday.

Read more Josh Duggar Blasts Parents Over 'PR Before Family' In Furious Texts From Prison Josh Duggar Blasts Parents Over 'PR Before Family' In Furious Texts From Prison

Josh had a falling out with his family even before he was sentenced to 151 months in prison. Two days before his sentencing, he wrote to his dad, Jim Bob Duggar, to express his disappointment with his siblings.

'It is shameful that I have received only 1 message from one of my siblings and only 1 video visit. [W]ith all due respect, shame on you that you didn't reach out,' he wrote.

Josh also urged his siblings to examine their hearts, lives, and behaviour. He also wants them to do an introspection and ask how they would want to be treated if they were the ones in jail.

The former reality TV star is also not happy with how his siblings have been treating his wife. He said that Anna deserves compassion because she's practically a widow right now, but all they did was freeze her out of the family.