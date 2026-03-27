Nicholas Brendon, the actor who played Xander Harris in all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was found dead at his home in Putnam County, Indiana, on 20 March. He was 54.

Putnam County coroner Todd Zeiner confirmed that Brendon was discovered by a longtime friend who had been staying at the residence overnight to provide care. Brendon lived alone. He was found 'positioned as if asleep' and had already been pronounced dead by medical personnel before Zeiner arrived.

'There were no signs of foul play, and nothing at the scene indicated the death was anything other than natural,' Zeiner said in a statement obtained by People. 'Evidence indicated the time of death was very recent. Investigators are reviewing recently posted videos as potential evidence of prior illness.'

The friend's identity was not disclosed. Brendon's body was transported for autopsy, where family members visually identified him. Toxicology results remain pending. Zeiner said the final cause and manner of death will be released once all findings are complete.

Family Cites Heart Attack, Spinal Condition and Congenital Defect

Brendon's family announced his death on 20 March in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying he 'passed in his sleep of natural causes.'

The family said Brendon had been living with cauda equina syndrome, a rare spinal condition that required multiple surgeries, as well as a congenital heart defect. He suffered a heart attack in 2023. At the time of his death, he was on medication and under active medical treatment.

'While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing,' the family said. 'Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss.'

From Buffy to Criminal Minds

Brendon was born on 12 April 1971 in Los Angeles. He appeared in all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar in the title role alongside Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, and Charisma Carpenter. His character, Xander Harris, was the only member of the main cast to appear in every episode of the series.

After the show ended, Brendon joined the cast of the CBS drama Criminal Minds, playing technical analyst Kevin Lynch in a recurring role from 2007 to 2014. He also appeared in a number of smaller film and television projects in the years that followed.

Brendon had spoken publicly about struggles with addiction and mental health and was arrested multiple times between 2010 and 2016. In the years leading up to his death, he had stepped away from acting and turned his focus to painting and art.

Brendon is survived by his twin brother, Kelly Donovan, who also appeared in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Xander's double in a season four episode.

Brendon had spoken in interviews about the difficulties of life after a long-running television series, including periods of unemployment and financial strain. He discussed his mental health and addiction struggles publicly on multiple occasions, at times via social media, and had been open about undergoing treatment. His last known public posts, which the coroner said investigators are reviewing, were made in the days immediately before his death.

Tributes from former castmates and fans circulated on social media following the family's announcement. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, and Charisma Carpenter were among those who had remained in public life since the show ended, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer continuing to attract a dedicated fanbase more than two decades after its finale.

No funeral arrangements have been publicly announced.